wypr.org

Baltimore Opera's celebration of soprano Anne Wiggins Brown

Anne Wiggins Brown — whom we hear at the opening of this segment singing "Summertime" from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess — is one of the many great musical artists to come out of Baltimore’s rich musical community. Porgy and Bess composer George Gershwin chose her...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

The Peale: Baltimore's community museum

It’s been more than 200 years since what is now ‘The Peale: Baltimore’s Community Museum” opened its doors. So it deserved a facelift! Five years and 5-and-a-half million dollars later, it’s welcoming visitors again. We hear what’s new!. Links: Accomplished Arts Apprentices recruitment fair,...
BALTIMORE, MD
thebellarion.com

Bel Air Media Center Celebrates “Banned Book Week”

Banned books are becoming increasingly more common across schools in America. The past three weeks have celebrated “Banned Book Week,” an annual event in opposition to the surge of schools, groups, and libraries banning books from their selection. This is the 40th anniversary of banned book week as the movement started in 1982.
BEL AIR, MD
Baltimore Times

The 4th Annual Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival Kicks off this weekend!

One of the least talked about gems of Baltimore city is the thriving art and music scene. Throughout the year, Baltimore hosts some of the best live music festivals in the country. This Saturday, The Upton Planning Committee, Pennsylvania Main Street and Brencore Entertainment will present the 4th annual Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival. According to Wanda Best, the Executive Director of the Upton Planning Committee, The Billie Holiday Festival was started a few years back in conjunction with Billie Holiday’s 100th birthday. Ms Holiday was a proud Baltimore resident and the Festival aims to celebrate her legacy with live music, art, family fun and community initiatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown

Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16

Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wypr.org

Teachers union gives away thousands of new books in MD to combat learning loss, honor cultural identity

Hampstead Hill Academy students expanded their home libraries with new books from Reading Opens the World, a national initiative created by the American Teachers Federation, a national teachers labor union, to promote literacy and address pandemic learning loss. As a result of the pandemic, elementary reading test scores saw the largest average decline since 1990, according to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School

For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home

In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Bell Nursery shows off plenty of Fall flower options

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Fall is here and so is the time to plant your fall flowers. Joining us in studio is Carol Jacobs, the district manager of Bell Nursery. She has a lot of colorful flowers that are perfect for this time of the year.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Bay Weekly

The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore

After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
GRASONVILLE, MD
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD

