One of the least talked about gems of Baltimore city is the thriving art and music scene. Throughout the year, Baltimore hosts some of the best live music festivals in the country. This Saturday, The Upton Planning Committee, Pennsylvania Main Street and Brencore Entertainment will present the 4th annual Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival. According to Wanda Best, the Executive Director of the Upton Planning Committee, The Billie Holiday Festival was started a few years back in conjunction with Billie Holiday’s 100th birthday. Ms Holiday was a proud Baltimore resident and the Festival aims to celebrate her legacy with live music, art, family fun and community initiatives.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO