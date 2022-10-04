ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Local briefs include A-CC, Oconee Co Commission meetings

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGvNh_0iLA4GM500

The animal control ordinance, federal funding for Athens Transit, and rules on Commission quorums headline the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a 6 o’clock session at City Hall.

Oconee County Commissioners meet this evening, 6 o’clock at the courthouse in Watkinsville.

Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott says he will retire at the end of the year, putting the wraps on a 41-year career in the Alcovy Circuit, the Judicial Circuit comprised of Newton and Walton counties.

The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System is relaxing its mask requirements. Employees, patients, and visitors who are fully-vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in the hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, and Winder.

Related
WGAU

Judge to hear arguments on special election lawsuit

A judge from Columbia County will hear arguments today in Athens: it’s a lawsuit brought by a citizens group that is looking to overturn a decision by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. The Elections Board has set March 21 of next year as the date for a special...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Thomas ends tenure as CCSD Superintendent

Today is Dr. Xernona Thomas’ last official day on the job: the Clarke County School Superintendent announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Robbie Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, is set to take over on Monday. Hooker has worked most recently as School Superintendent in Social Circle.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Commissioners vote down controversial quorum change

Along with a detailed discussion of the county's housing crunch and a vote to approve a $2.85 million land purchase, Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously shot down a plan to change the number of commissioners needed to form a quorum. Supporters of the quorum change have said that it...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Citizens group wins battle with developer

The head of a neighborhood group that successfully appealed to Oconee County Commissioners to block plans for a massive commercial development say they expect to confront the issue again. Commissioners this week rejected a rezone request that could have cleared the way for a sprawling supermarket and fast food complex...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD names Jerry Saulters as police chief

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has named a new police chief. Jerry Saulters was named interim chief after the retirement of former police chief Cleveland Spruill in March of 2022. Saulters has served with the Athens-Clark County Police Department for nearly 25 years. He will begin his duties immediately. From...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

City Hall looks for input on plans for Barber Street

The Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department is looking for feedback on plans for pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Barber Street in Athens. A form for public input will be up through next week on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals

In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Gainesville Eye Associates

GAINESVILLE, GA
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
WGAU

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass. This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rezone denied for Dark Corner grocery store, shopping center

The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to deny a rezone request for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of Hog Mountain Road and U.S. 78. The 240,000-square-foot development (scaled back from an originally proposed 266,400) would have surrounded Stripling’s General Store and had a grocery store zoned Highway Business District near a residential subdivision.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members

Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
ATHENS, GA
