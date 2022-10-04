Local briefs include A-CC, Oconee Co Commission meetings

The animal control ordinance, federal funding for Athens Transit, and rules on Commission quorums headline the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a 6 o’clock session at City Hall.

Oconee County Commissioners meet this evening, 6 o’clock at the courthouse in Watkinsville.

Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott says he will retire at the end of the year, putting the wraps on a 41-year career in the Alcovy Circuit, the Judicial Circuit comprised of Newton and Walton counties.

The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System is relaxing its mask requirements. Employees, patients, and visitors who are fully-vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in the hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, and Winder.

©2022 Cox Media Group