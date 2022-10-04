Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Authorities I.D. Suspect In Little Suamico Double Homicide
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico’s double homicide on Sunday. Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found outside of their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s hold press conference on double homicide
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two northeast Wisconsin residents were found dead on Sunday and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to discuss the double homicide. The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton police chase man who dropped loaded handgun downtown, found hiding in backyard
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect faces potential various firearm charges after he dropped a loaded stolen handgun in downtown Appleton, allegedly ignored officer commands, and took off running. According to the Appleton Police Department, the incident happened on a ‘recent weekend’ when officers were monitoring downtown activity near...
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
WBAY Green Bay
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
radioplusinfo.com
10-7-22 fdl man charged in connection with stabbing outside press box tavern
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Thirty one year old Vickendricka Jones made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Thursday on charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $1 million cash. Jones is accused of stabbing a 40 year old Fond du Lac man multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the stabbing occured after the two men got into an argument. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 14.
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
seehafernews.com
Attempted Homicide Trial Delayed In Outagamie County
An attempted homicide trial has been delayed in Outagamie County. The delay was requested by prosecutors but it may mean that suspect Michael Miller could be released on a signature bond. Investigators say Miller stabbed the victim in the next last December. He faces one count of Attempted First-Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Nearly 50 years after Lisa French murder, her family still fights to keep her killer locked up
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Halloween marks 49 years since Lisa French was murdered, in Fond du Lac, by a neighbor while she was out trick-or-treating. Gerald Turner, the man convicted of her murder went to prison, but more than a half-century later, French’s family is still fighting to keep him locked up.
wwisradio.com
Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison
(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint. After a complaint came...
