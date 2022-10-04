Read full article on original website
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court order that allowed the enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide nearly all abortions
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday.
Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved to be an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally upset at President Joe Biden and over Capitol rioters remaining behind bars.Despite their attempts to draw in the MAGA faithful by playing Donald Trump speeches ahead of their first speaker, the “Stop...
Report: Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressed woman to have second abortion
Opponents have slammed Walker for hypocrisy given his staunch opposition to abortion access. Walker has denied asking the woman to get an abortion.
