See rare access inside a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets rare access into the newly liberated town of Dudchany, Ukraine, and sees firsthand how civilians in this town are adjusting to the Russian retreat.
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday.
Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved to be an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally upset at President Joe Biden and over Capitol rioters remaining behind bars.Despite their attempts to draw in the MAGA faithful by playing Donald Trump speeches ahead of their first speaker, the “Stop...
Organization of American States head faces probe of romantic relationship with staffer - report
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The chief of the Organization of American States (OAS) is facing an internal probe into allegations he had a romantic relationship with a staff member that may have violated the organization's ethics policies, a media report said on Friday.
