FORECAST: Sunshine stays on Tuesday, but cooler temps on the horizon
- We will inch closer to 80 by Thursday before Friday morning cools off in the low 40s to 50s.
- A fast-moving cold front sweeps through Friday, but it’s moisture starved, so we’ll only see some clouds, no rain.
- Behind the cold front, another push of fall chill arrives for the weekend.
(WATCH BELOW: App State professor talks about fall foliage with Meteorologist John Ahrens)
