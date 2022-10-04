ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Sunshine stays on Tuesday, but cooler temps on the horizon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs8zC_0iLA3u7A00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We will inch closer to 80 by Thursday before Friday morning cools off in the low 40s to 50s.
  • A fast-moving cold front sweeps through Friday, but it’s moisture starved, so we’ll only see some clouds, no rain.
  • Behind the cold front, another push of fall chill arrives for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: App State professor talks about fall foliage with Meteorologist John Ahrens)

App State professor talks about fall foliage with Meteorologist John Ahrens App State professor talks about fall foliage

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy