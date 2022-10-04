ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

A dry weekend leads to a wetter week

After a chilly Saturday morning and fairly cool afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise back up to end the weekend. But another notable change is coming in the near future - rain!. Overnight Saturday will still be a little chilly with lows in the lower 40s, though our high for...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A cold start to the weekend

Cold temperatures continue as Mid-Missouri is under a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning, with some of our northern counties even under a Freeze Warning. If you still have any plants outside, it's time to bring them in. We'll only warm up to around 63 degrees, making for a cool start to the weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight

Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU

Missourians encouraged to report local drought impacts

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Missourians to report local drought impacts in their local areas. Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and windy conditions, and these conditions are not expected to improve soon according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri

Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMU

Governor Parson's press secretary reacts to President Biden's new pardon

COLUMBIA - President Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession Thursday, he announced Wednesday. He said that he's urging governors to do the same for individuals with state convictions, which administration officials said account for the vast majority of possession-related convictions. KOMU 8 News reached out...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Woman charged after allegedly shooting U.S. Army Sergeant

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Fort Leonard Wood woman is facing charges after a shooting on Tuesday. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. Hamilton's former spouse, who is an active-duty Army sergeant, called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying Hamilton was...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy