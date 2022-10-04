Read full article on original website
KOMU
A dry weekend leads to a wetter week
After a chilly Saturday morning and fairly cool afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise back up to end the weekend. But another notable change is coming in the near future - rain!. Overnight Saturday will still be a little chilly with lows in the lower 40s, though our high for...
KOMU
Forecast: A cold start to the weekend
Cold temperatures continue as Mid-Missouri is under a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning, with some of our northern counties even under a Freeze Warning. If you still have any plants outside, it's time to bring them in. We'll only warm up to around 63 degrees, making for a cool start to the weekend.
KOMU
Forecast: A BIG cool-down arrives Friday with the first frost of the season this weekend
Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and that cold front is going to help usher in a big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near...
KOMU
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
KOMU
Missourians encouraged to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Missourians to report local drought impacts in their local areas. Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and windy conditions, and these conditions are not expected to improve soon according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KOMU
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
KOMU
Capitol dome to be lit red in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that the Capitol dome be lit red from sunset on Saturday, Oct. 8 until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor fallen firefighters. The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night...
KOMU
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state. And while the local, state and federal governments have called upon the National Guard,...
KOMU
St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family. The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019. The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout...
KOMU
Governor Parson's press secretary reacts to President Biden's new pardon
COLUMBIA - President Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession Thursday, he announced Wednesday. He said that he's urging governors to do the same for individuals with state convictions, which administration officials said account for the vast majority of possession-related convictions. KOMU 8 News reached out...
KOMU
Woman charged after allegedly shooting U.S. Army Sergeant
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Fort Leonard Wood woman is facing charges after a shooting on Tuesday. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. Hamilton's former spouse, who is an active-duty Army sergeant, called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying Hamilton was...
