Grammy Award winner and rapper, Megan Thee Stallion officially kissed her dark hair goodbye and is now a full-blown redhead, well at least for this week. Hot Girl Meg and now Megan Thee Mogal showed up at Forbes 30 under 30 with what may just be the perfect fall look of the season. Her head-turning look will go on the books as one our favorites. Megan showcased her half-up-half-down hairstyle selfies in an Instagram post with voluminous curls that resembled Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ which included a bronzy smoky eye and lips lined in brown and layered clear gloss on top.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO