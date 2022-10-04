Read full article on original website
Kanye’s Adidas Partnership “Under Review” Following White Lives Matter Stunt
Kanye has faced a whirlwind of controversy this week ever since his YZYSZN 9 fashion show where he wore a t-shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” He has faced criticism from the fashion community, social media, and and regular news media as well. But it seems like Kanye might get what he wanted afterall, and thats freedom from Adidas.
Kanye West Responds to Boosie’s Criticism of White Lives Matter Shirt: ‘Come Smack Me or Come Shoot Me’
Kanye West is not fond of the words from Boosie Badazz. After Boosie criticized Ye for his White Lives Matter shirt, Kanye hit Instagram, blasting the Louisiana rapper. In all caps, Ye issued a warning. “Don’t speak on my Lil Boosie,” Kanye opened. “Speak to me [.] Yeah little nerd...
Kanye West Once Defended Nemesis Taylor Swift Amid Her Feud with Scooter Braun
Rapper Kanye West once defended his enemy Taylor swift during the singer’s feud with Scooter Braun, who bought her master recordings.
Internet Reacts to Video of Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd
Dwayne Johnson received an unexpected gift while on stage as part of his tour for the upcoming Black Adam film—and let's just say passing a live baby through a crowd definitely has social media buzzing. In the now-viral clip, Jonhson, 50, was onstage in Mexico City when a tiny...
Kanye West Blasts Diddy on Instagram: ‘Come Do Something Illegal to Me’
Just one day after Diddy stuck up for Kanye West during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the mogul is now the latest target of the White Lives Matter supporter. A few weeks back, Diddy swore off of Adidas due to their alleged treatment of Kanye West and encouraged others to do the same. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, just a couple of days after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt debut, Diddy stated Ye can be “misconstrued.”
Kanye West Says Jamie Foxx Should Play Him in a Movie: ‘One of the Greatest Geniuses’
Kanye West is thinking about his biopic. Hitting Instagram, Ye posed the question, “Who should play me in a Ye movie?”. In the caption, Kanye answered his own question, selecting his “Slow Jamz” collaborator Jamie Foxx. “My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses,” Ye...
Kanye West to Critics of Recent Shirt: ‘Where Was You When I Couldn’t See My Kids’
Ye saw all the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt and balked back with a question on Instagram: “Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids.”. Following the onslaught of opinions and outrage, Ye hit Instagram and let off a message targeting those who are against the message on his t-shirt.
Jeezy and DJ Drama Announces New Project ‘SNOFALL’ for Oct. 21
On Oct. 21, 2022, JEEZY reunites with close friend and collaborator DJ Drama to deliver a brand-new project called SNOFALL. The duo previously signaled their return with the release of “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” capturing the Gangsta Grillz magic of yesteryear. The album was announced during...
Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Red Hot Hair And Talks Entrepreneurship At The Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
Grammy Award winner and rapper, Megan Thee Stallion officially kissed her dark hair goodbye and is now a full-blown redhead, well at least for this week. Hot Girl Meg and now Megan Thee Mogal showed up at Forbes 30 under 30 with what may just be the perfect fall look of the season. Her head-turning look will go on the books as one our favorites. Megan showcased her half-up-half-down hairstyle selfies in an Instagram post with voluminous curls that resembled Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ which included a bronzy smoky eye and lips lined in brown and layered clear gloss on top.
Leslie Jones Reveals Being ‘In Love’ with Suge Knight
Leslie Jones apparently had a love connection to Suge Knight. There are a number of untold stories in Hip-Hop that often come to light after time has longed past. This instance is no different. Comedian Leslie Jones recently stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s, Whoo Army Live show on Sirius XM. During their conversation, Leslie Jones revealed her infectious attraction to Death Row Records founder, Suge Knight. According to Jones, the two went to Lynwood high school together in Los Angeles.
TikTok Star Turned Phenom Tai Verdes On Music And His Life On Tour
It’s rare to witness an artist these days that can rely on pure talent and creativity to lead them to the top. TikTok star turned music phenom—Tai Verdes has solidified himself as the next one to watch. Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai was an essential worker...
Kid Cudi Sees the End of His Music Career, Ponders Becoming Kindergarten Teacher
Hip-Hop better enjoy Kid Cudi and give him his flowers while he is still around. The Entergalactic creator appeared on Hot Ones and revealed that the time for “all things Kid Cudi” is coming to a close. Cudi dived into the topic after he and host Sean Evans...
[WATCH] Quavo and Takeoff Speak on New Music as a Duo, Stay True to Family Loyalty
This Friday, Quavo and Takeoff will release their debut album as a duo. With Offset noticeably missing, the two addressed the elephant in the room while visiting DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast. When asked about the forthcoming project, Quavo spoke to the moment saying, “I just feel like we...
Quincy Jones Joins TikTok, Deliver Inspirational Message in First Post
Renowned producer, social activist, and pioneering Black music executive Quincy Jones has officially joined TikTok. In addition to announcing the creation of his TikTok account, Jones also posts his first-ever video on the service, which features inspirational advice. The channel will include exclusive video content, motivational speeches, and a rundown of timeless works from Jones’ illustrious production library.
STARZ Announces 50 Cent’s ‘The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast’ for Oct. 23
50 Cent’s next STARZ production is ready for your screens. STARZ announced The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, set for premiere on Oct. 23. The new documentary is executive produced by 50 Cent and will detail the real story of the Black Mafia Family. According to STARZ, The BMF...
Freddie Gibbs Says He and Jeezy Squashed Their Beef at an Airport
Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy haven’t been on the same page for quite some time. Thankfully, that beef is over. During a visit to the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Gangsta Gibbs revealed the two ran into each other at an airport and handled it like men. “I seen Jeezy at the...
Offcheat Trends after Takeoff and Quavo Release New Song ‘Messy’
Last night Take-Off and Quavo, formerly of the rap group Migos, released their debut album as a duo, “Only Built for Infinity Links”and twitter was on fire. Offcheat began to trend after Take-Off and Quavo released their new song ‘Messy’. Not too long after the album...
Freddie Gibbs Makes End of Jeezy Beef Instagram Official: ‘I Apologize’
Freddie Gibbs has made the end of his beef with Jeezy Instagram official. Hitting IG, Gangsta Gibbs posted a throwback photo of himself and Jeezy with a message of love. “I love U bro,” Gibbs wrote. “I apologize. But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.”
Ice Cube Says That Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts Of “Last Friday”
Ice Cube revealed on a recent episode of Drink Champs that Warner Bros rejected two scripts he submitted for the fourth and final installment of the Friday franchise. Cube told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during a live taping of Drink Champs during LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” weekend. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Cube said. He then added that Warner Bros retains the distribution rights to the film franchise as well. “I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”
Diddy Defends ‘Super Free Thinker’ Kanye West: ‘We Don’t Have To Condemn Kanye’
A few weeks back, Diddy swore off of Adidas due to their alleged treatment of Kanye West and encouraged others to do the same. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, just a couple of days after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt debut, Diddy stated Ye can be “misconstrued.”
