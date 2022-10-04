ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Kanye West Blasts Diddy on Instagram: ‘Come Do Something Illegal to Me’

Just one day after Diddy stuck up for Kanye West during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the mogul is now the latest target of the White Lives Matter supporter. A few weeks back, Diddy swore off of Adidas due to their alleged treatment of Kanye West and encouraged others to do the same. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, just a couple of days after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt debut, Diddy stated Ye can be “misconstrued.”
thesource.com

Jeezy and DJ Drama Announces New Project ‘SNOFALL’ for Oct. 21

On Oct. 21, 2022, JEEZY reunites with close friend and collaborator DJ Drama to deliver a brand-new project called SNOFALL. The duo previously signaled their return with the release of “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” capturing the Gangsta Grillz magic of yesteryear. The album was announced during...
Kim Kardashian
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Red Hot Hair And Talks Entrepreneurship At The Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Grammy Award winner and rapper, Megan Thee Stallion officially kissed her dark hair goodbye and is now a full-blown redhead, well at least for this week. Hot Girl Meg and now Megan Thee Mogal showed up at Forbes 30 under 30 with what may just be the perfect fall look of the season. Her head-turning look will go on the books as one our favorites. Megan showcased her half-up-half-down hairstyle selfies in an Instagram post with voluminous curls that resembled Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ which included a bronzy smoky eye and lips lined in brown and layered clear gloss on top.
thesource.com

Leslie Jones Reveals Being ‘In Love’ with Suge Knight

Leslie Jones apparently had a love connection to Suge Knight. There are a number of untold stories in Hip-Hop that often come to light after time has longed past. This instance is no different. Comedian Leslie Jones recently stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s, Whoo Army Live show on Sirius XM. During their conversation, Leslie Jones revealed her infectious attraction to Death Row Records founder, Suge Knight. According to Jones, the two went to Lynwood high school together in Los Angeles.
thesource.com

TikTok Star Turned Phenom Tai Verdes On Music And His Life On Tour

It’s rare to witness an artist these days that can rely on pure talent and creativity to lead them to the top. TikTok star turned music phenom—Tai Verdes has solidified himself as the next one to watch. Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai was an essential worker...
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Legal System#Kimkardashian
thesource.com

Quincy Jones Joins TikTok, Deliver Inspirational Message in First Post

Renowned producer, social activist, and pioneering Black music executive Quincy Jones has officially joined TikTok. In addition to announcing the creation of his TikTok account, Jones also posts his first-ever video on the service, which features inspirational advice. The channel will include exclusive video content, motivational speeches, and a rundown of timeless works from Jones’ illustrious production library.
thesource.com

Freddie Gibbs Says He and Jeezy Squashed Their Beef at an Airport

Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy haven’t been on the same page for quite some time. Thankfully, that beef is over. During a visit to the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Gangsta Gibbs revealed the two ran into each other at an airport and handled it like men. “I seen Jeezy at the...
thesource.com

Offcheat Trends after Takeoff and Quavo Release New Song ‘Messy’

Last night Take-Off and Quavo, formerly of the rap group Migos, released their debut album as a duo, “Only Built for Infinity Links”and twitter was on fire. Offcheat began to trend after Take-Off and Quavo released their new song ‘Messy’. Not too long after the album...
thesource.com

Freddie Gibbs Makes End of Jeezy Beef Instagram Official: ‘I Apologize’

Freddie Gibbs has made the end of his beef with Jeezy Instagram official. Hitting IG, Gangsta Gibbs posted a throwback photo of himself and Jeezy with a message of love. “I love U bro,” Gibbs wrote. “I apologize. But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.”
thesource.com

Ice Cube Says That Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts Of “Last Friday”

Ice Cube revealed on a recent episode of Drink Champs that Warner Bros rejected two scripts he submitted for the fourth and final installment of the Friday franchise. Cube told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during a live taping of Drink Champs during LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” weekend. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Cube said. He then added that Warner Bros retains the distribution rights to the film franchise as well. “I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”
