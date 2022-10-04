Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Iran summons UK envoy, again, over anti-crackdown complaints
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran summoned the British ambassador, again, for what it said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests, Iran’s state news reported on Wednesday. Iranian authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10...
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday.
WIVB
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Israel, the state-run news agency reported Thursday, in the latest step between the two countries’ efforts toward normalizing ties. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a senior diplomat who had served as Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and...
WIVB
Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With...
RELATED PEOPLE
Happy holidays! Military experts say Ukraine war could be over by CHRISTMAS as President Zelensky reveals his troops have reclaimed dozens of settlements and 300 miles of territory in just a week
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres (965 square miles) of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive that began late last month. It comes as Ukrainian supporters have shared hopes that the war could be over by Christmas - despite the daily...
See rare access inside a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets rare access into the newly liberated town of Dudchany, Ukraine, and sees firsthand how civilians in this town are adjusting to the Russian retreat.
WIVB
Nigeria’s Buhari proposes record $47.3B budget for 2023
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is launching an ambitious plan to grow the West African nation’s economy and end its security woes with record government expenditure during the next fiscal year. The record 20.5 trillion naira ($47.3 billion) proposed expenditure “reflects the serious challenges” faced...
WIVB
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIVB
US carrier, S. Korea warships start new drills amid tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals. The Reagan and its...
WIVB
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized.
WIVB
Survivors tell grim tale of southern Greek migrant shipwreck
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Many had embarked on the stomach-churning sea journey before; many will follow. Survivors of one of the latest fatal shipwrecks involving Europe-bound migrants say the omens were bad even as the sailboat they traveled on slipped off from Turkey on Monday under cover of night, ultimately bound for Italy.
WIVB
OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
(The Hill) – The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again. The coalition, which includes the 13 OPEC nations and 11 non-members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIVB
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Comments / 0