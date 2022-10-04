Read full article on original website
The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho
The first cobalt mine in America in decades opens Friday in Idaho. The metal used in electric vehicle batteries is in big demand yet analysts say the environmental costs are also high.
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
BABCOCK RANCH, Florida — Like many others in southwest Florida, Mark Wilkerson seemingly gambled his life by choosing to shelter at home rather than evacuate when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore last week as a Category 4 storm. But it wasn't just luck that saved Wilkerson and his wife, Rhonda,...
Biden tours devastation from Hurricane Ian and promises Florida federal help
President Biden is promising swift federal help for people in the path of Hurricane Ian. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people of Florida get everything that they need to fully, thoroughly recover. MARTINEZ:...
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by...
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Pine Island, a barrier island off of Florida's southwest coast, only had one link to the mainland — a bridge that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian and is now impassible. Residents of the island have been largely cut off from the rest of...
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
Scientists warned about flooding in the Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian
Some of the Florida communities in Hurricane Ian's path doubled and tripled in size over the past decade, even though scientists knew climate change would make flooding worse.
This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling
A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
NPR's A Martínez talks to Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center, on whether Florida's building codes can stand up to increasingly severe hurricanes.
A Michigan judge drops felony charges against 7 people in Flint water scandal
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws.
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
