Marco Rubio Ahead of Val Demings, New Poll Shows

A new poll from Mason Dixon shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ahead of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Rubio takes 47 percent, with Demings behind at 41 percent, while 2 percent back other candidates and 10 percent are undecided. That shows little change from a February Mason Dixon poll which had Rubio ahead 49 percent to 42 percent.

“Both candidates are holding their base party voters, with the difference in the race being Rubio’s advantage among unaffiliated voters (44 percent-39 percent) and also his splitting of the Hispanic vote (45 percent-45 percent) – which traditionally leans Democratic,” the pollster noted. “ The continued unpopularity of President Joe Biden is also creating head-winds for Demings. Statewide, a majority of voters (54 percent) continue to disapprove of Biden’s job performance. This has also changed little since the beginning of the year.”

Rubio is seen as favorable by 48 percent while 39 percent see him as unfavorable, 12 percent are neutral on him and 1percent do not know who he is.

Demings is more unknown with 33 percent seeing her as favorable, 29 percent view her unfavorably, 22 percent are neutral on her and 16 percent do not know who she is.

Biden is approved by 42 percent while 54 percent disapprove of him.

The poll of 800 likely Florida voters was taken from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28 and a had a margin of error of +/-3.5 percent.