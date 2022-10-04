ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purewow.com

Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay

Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
Variety

Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim

Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
GamesRadar

Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
wegotthiscovered.com

A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com

A post-apocalyptic sci-fi stunner navigates a bleak and dangerous future on streaming

Thought-provoking sci-fi regularly tends to be a mixed bag; one that’s just as capable of putting a stunning new spin on a familiar genre as it is to disappearing up its own behind in the name of leaden pacing and existential themes that aren’t as clever as they think they are. Depending entirely on personal preference, you could end up feeling either way about Vesper.
GAMINGbible

Jack Black's Bowser has completely won over the internet

Oh god, it’s here. The trailer for Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has certainly taken the internet by storm. The cast features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser but it’s Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario that’s set the internet alight.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
TheDailyBeast

Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation

Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
