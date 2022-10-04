Read full article on original website
Ubisoft confirms price increase for its 'big AAA' video games
From now, all of Ubisoft's "big AAA" games will cost $70. That's including Skull And Bones, the upcoming piratical action-adventure that recently received a delay, as well as new entries from franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's, Just Dance and more heavy-hitters, one would assume. In an interview...
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Dead Space Remake to Get First Gameplay Reveal
EA have announced that they will be officially revealing gameplay for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
A death stare and a $269,000 bet: Why this could be the ‘biggest scandal’ in poker history
A cheating scandal has now erupted in the world of high-stakes poker, just days after the chess community was rocked by what has been dubbed the biggest scandal in the board game’s history.A casino in Los Angeles is investigating after a player accused his opponent of cheating to scoop a $269,000 pot with an audacious bet that left spectators “speechless”.Garrett Adelstein, who is considered one of the best high-stakes cash game players in the world, has claimed he was “clearly cheated” by his opponent Robbi Jade Lew after she went all-in on an underwhelming hand.During the televised, high-stakes game at...
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function
Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full sequel
CD Projekt revealed the game, codenamed Orion, during a strategic presentation today.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
EW.com
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
BBC
Hans Niemann 'likely cheated' in more than 100 games, investigation finds
A chess player at the centre of a cheating row gripping the game "likely" cheated in more than 100 games online, according to an investigation. Hans Niemann has been accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen of cheating, though no evidence has been presented. Now an investigation by Chess.com says it...
Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time
Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
