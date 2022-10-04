There's certainly a hunger for new Xbox hardware. Last week, we all got very excited over the fact that a Logitech advert seemed to tease the imminent release of a white Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, Xbox have since confirmed that we won’t in fact be able to get our hands on such a thing. I’m sorry to say, it was just a prop. That being said, it does look like a new Xbox controller is on the way - and it’s got a very snazzy feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO