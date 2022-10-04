Read full article on original website
PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function
Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
Cyberpunk 2077 developer explains why one expansion is all we're getting
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Phantom Liberty, the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, will be the game's one and only expansion as the team turns their focus to the sequel. As a "spy-thriller" story, V and Johnny Silverhand will become embroiled in the conflicts in the Pacifica Combat Zone, causing the two to pledge their allegiance to the New United States of America. Details are, appreciably, under wraps for the time being but we know that it will come to PC and consoles in 2023.
Leaked Lunar Shift Xbox Controller "Changes Colour" Using Light
There's certainly a hunger for new Xbox hardware. Last week, we all got very excited over the fact that a Logitech advert seemed to tease the imminent release of a white Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, Xbox have since confirmed that we won’t in fact be able to get our hands on such a thing. I’m sorry to say, it was just a prop. That being said, it does look like a new Xbox controller is on the way - and it’s got a very snazzy feature.
New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier
PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
God Of War Ragnarok age rating confirms an even darker sequel
The final countdown for God Of War Ragnarök is on, my friends. Santa Monica Studio’s highly-anticipated sequel finally lands on 9 November and just yesterday, insiders teased the game’s length. All in all, God Of War Ragnarök is shaping up to be slightly longer than its predecessor coming in at around 40 hours.
Jailbroken PS5 consoles are being used to install an iconic game
PlayStation 5s are still relatively hard to come by, but they’re not quite as elusive as they once were. Plenty of us now have our hands on one of these chunky lads and are discovering new secrets everyday. Just this morning, players found an extremely handy feature hidden in plain sight on the DualSense controller.
Legacy Of Kain remake finally on the horizon
Legacy of Kain likers, this is your moment. Crystal Dynamics is testing the waters of a possible remake or revival with a survey sent out to fans over the weekend - which you can fill out for yourself here. Rumours of a Soul Reaver remake swirled in the summer of...
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
'Overwatch 2' New Hero Designs Are Making Players Feel Some Type Of Way
The launch of Overwatch 2 is mere days away yet what should be an exciting time is filling most fans with dread. As I’m sure you’re aware, when Overwatch 2 launches, it’ll be a free-to-play title. The problem is, players will have to play 100 matches to unlock all of the game’s heroes, and new players will have to win 50 quick play matches to unlock competitive mode. These barriers are already proving to be rather unpopular but at least fans can find solace in one thing. They’re thirsting over Overwatch 2’s heroes.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel revealed, codenamed "Project Orion"
A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, currently codenamed "Project Orion," is on the way and will be developed by the new North American studio. If we were able to jump in a TARDIS and rewind time to December 2020, I'm dead certain we wouldn't find one gamer who would believe this news. Tiny trees, possessed cars, unfortunate incidents with underwear - all of these glitches plagued Cyberpunk 2077 and completely undid eight years of excitement. I mean, maybe even the team weren't sure it would be possible.
Red Dead Online straight-up reusing last year's Halloween event
Can I get a sad yeehaw? This hasn’t been the greatest year for Rockstar’s Red Dead Online. In case you missed it, fans previously launched a #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign after the game went more than a year without any kind of real content update. Unfortunately, fans' efforts were in vain as Rockstar essentially confirmed that they’re done with Red Dead Online.
Call Of Duty: Warzone just annoyed everyone with Verdansk comeback teaser
It’s edging ever closer. We’re now just a few weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with those who’ve pre-ordered the game gaining early access even sooner. You may have joined in on the beta fun. Since then, Infinity Ward has outlined exactly what’ll change before launch based on fan feedback.
The Witcher 4 has a release window - get ready for a wait
It’s certainly been a major week for fans of The Witcher. CD Projekt Red surprised us all by unveiling their upcoming slate and can I just say, no one was more surprised than games journalists like myself who were unexpectedly thrust into speed-typing overdrive. I survived. Thank you for asking.
Elden Ring player beats game's hardest boss at level 1, on a dance pad
It’s no surprise that so many people are convinced that FromSoftware’s Elden Ring will nab 2022’s Game Of The Year title. Earlier this year, we were in Elden Ring mania. Every other day, someone was completing a wildly fast speedrun or defeating a boss in an ingenious way.
Dead Space remake gameplay finally shown in gloriously gory trailer
The long-awaited Dead Space remake is almost here, and my expectations continue to soar. The project was announced by EA Motive back in July 2021 and here we are, mere months away from the remake’s January release date. Not only has the remake brought Dead Space’s original developers onboard as advisors, EA Motive has also been in consultation with superfans.
GTA 5 'pacifist' run took three years and several murders
September was quite the month for Grand Theft Auto. As I’m sure you’re now aware, Rockstar Games was the victim of a major cyber attack during which over an hour of Grand Theft Auto VI development footage was stolen and leaked online, alongside screenshots and source code. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested, pleading “not guilty” in court.
New PlayStation Plus freebie slammed as 'one of the worst games ever made'
A surprise bonus free game for select PlayStation Plus users has been slammed as "one of the worst games ever made" by some subscribers. Towards the end of September, it was announced that the PlayStation Plus Essential tier would be getting Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for October. That's a pretty great lineup, and one subscribers have been largely pleased with.
Dead Island 2 confirms a seriously divisive gameplay feature
Hold onto your hats. Dead Island 2, a sequel that has been awaited for years and years from its die-hard fans, has confirmed it is using one of the most controversial gameplay mechanics out there. That is, of course, weapon degradation. It's a tweak to the standard formula that turned...
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel in development, says insider
With the beta period all wrapped up, we’re now just a few short weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Already, Activision have outlined exactly what’ll change before launch based on player feedback, plus one insider has made the exciting claim that Modern Warfare II will eventually include all of Modern Warfare 2 (2009)’s multiplayer maps.
