I sit at my counter looking out the window at the corner of my backyard. I notice that the leaves of a large tree have already started to change color as I sip my piping hot and obnoxiously complicated latte. It was an iced coffee last week, but now the morning air is crisp and it’s officially hot coffee season. The supermarkets are lined with pumpkins, I am hoarding apple-cinnamon candles, and my front bushes are covered in cheap, stretchy, decorative cotton webs. As a mom, it is the season of doing all the fall gram-worthy things, checking all the projects and outings off my #fallfamilyfun to-do list. But today, nine years and four kids into my motherhood journey, I will lower the bar. I will set my seasonal expectations reasonably low and know that much of the activities will be a little chaotic and disastrous — and that is okay.
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
Halloween activities always seem to revolve around candy, involving so much sugar it’s scary. If you’re looking for a crafty alternative, KiwiCo has revealed its new Halloween crates, and they’re the perfect activity to kick off the spooky season. From DIY mechanical costumes for kids to bubbly cauldrons that even you as an adult will be obsessed with, KiwiCo has brought its A game with these new projects — and (unlike the monthly crates KiwiCo is famous for) there’s no subscription necessary.
If there’s one thing my family absolutely loves, it’s spooky season. Exhibit A: My kids start planning their Halloween costumes literally months in advance (and let’s be honest, so do I). This year, my daughter’s adorable affinity for all-things mermaid determined the theme for our family costumes. Yup, that’s right — come October 31st, we’re heading under the sea.
Isn’t there kind of unspoken rule amongst parents that if children had any hand in making food for you, you do not eat it? In the case of Kristen Bell’s kids — daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 — that rule was deemed true. The Frozen star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram showing her kids’ thoughtful gesture gone totally wrong.
'Tis the season — of pumpkins! Pumpkin-spice everything now lines the shelves at every supermarket and big box store. Pumpkin recipes clog your Pinterest feed. And kids everywhere are already asking when it's time to trot out the time-honored tradition of the humble jack-o-lantern. But that might lead you, the one who'll be responsible for the upkeep of said creation, to wonder, How long do carved pumpkins last? Well, that depends on numerous factors, including pumpkin prep and where you store your jack-o-lantern once it’s carved.
The common cold is called “common” for a reason, but every parent knows that the minute your kid gets sick, life is anything but. When you’re scrambling to reschedule work meetings so you can stay home, managing (or, let’s face it — totally ignoring) remote schoolwork, and, of course, suddenly dealing with sleep problems in kids who haven’t kept you up at night since they were in diapers, it’s enough to make even the most together mom lose her exhausted mind.
Any Disney fan can tell you that Halloween is one of the best times to visit the parks. Between the Nightmare Before Christmas takeover of the Haunted Mansion ride and the delicious seasonal treats, it’s a spectacular time. And while going to Disneyland or Disney World isn’t an option for every family, dressing up like a Marvel superhero or a favorite Disney character is, thanks to the brand’s adaptive and inclusive line of costumes.
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy, Getty Images, Courtesy Vivian Killilea. I remember the exhaustion being overwhelming, but not as overwhelming as the sense of joy, purpose, and the intense love that overrode any need for sleep, or clean clothes, or a hot shower. Although I still desired basic hygiene, it suddenly and...
macaronikid.com
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
The first weighted blanket I ever saw was a 28-pound DIY project someone made by hand for my cousin, a young person with a disability. When she was having a particularly rough emotional moment, you could hand over the blanket or wrap it around her shoulders. Within a few minutes, her weighted blanket would create a much-needed hug that would calm her to her core. The blanket looked like any other comforter you buy at the store: a large piece of fabric with a grid pattern sewn onto it to hold the back and front pieces together while holding the batting or stuffing in place. In this instance, that grid also held handfuls of beads within each square. It's been retired to a shelf now; it can no longer be safely washed without risking a bead explosion. Luckily, it's easier than ever to find mass-produced and easily washable versions — and much-adored weighted loveys, too.
The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
It’s hard to resist putting a pair of shoes and slippers on tiny baby feet. Those chubby baby toes look so darn cute you can’t help but want to dress them up! According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, socks are all little ones need at first. You’ll know it’s time to upgrade to real shoes when they’re cruising around confidently in their baby walker. Once they start to put weight on their legs and feet, crawl, or try to stand, pre-walker shoes with soft but sturdy soles will give them the support they need.
For around $15 you can make this beautiful DIY pinecone wreath for fall. It'll take about 30 minutes with just a few supplies...
macaronikid.com
Cold and windy Boston nights meant cozy dinners. I can remember when I was in college and my boyfriend — now my husband — and I went to this cute little pub across from the Massachusetts State House. Brian ordered for us and I knew for sure when...
