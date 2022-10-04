ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Turnto10.com

Injuries reported in Portsmouth rollover crash

(WJAR) — A crash in Portsmouth sent several people to the hospital and a hydrant into the air on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of East Main in Portsmouth. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle rolled over several times that landed on its wheel.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures

(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Crews battle house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist families. This is a developing news story, information will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

4 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said heavy flames were found coming from the second floor. The four...
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window

12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Woman searches for stranger who helped her after Norwood crash

NORWOOD - A woman is searching for the stranger who helped her survive a frightening crash. Cutting through the chaos, there was a voice, calm and caring. "My name is Ron. I'm going to stay with you...." Karen McCarthy couldn't get out of her car after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle Monday, but someone good found a way in to help her. "It's terrifying to be in a crash for the first time. I was stuck inside the vehicle because my car was pinned against the telephone pole (on Sumner Street). A stranger popped the trunk open and crawled into...
NORWOOD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 42, killed in travel trailer fire in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Charlestown police said that a 42-year-old Wood River Junction man was killed in a fire early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 1 a.m. on Center Street. Chief Michael Paliotta said that when they arrived, they saw a travel trailer on the property fully...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence

Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

