Turnto10.com
Injuries reported in Portsmouth rollover crash
(WJAR) — A crash in Portsmouth sent several people to the hospital and a hydrant into the air on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of East Main in Portsmouth. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a vehicle rolled over several times that landed on its wheel.
Turnto10.com
Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures
(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
ABC6.com
Crews battle house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. The Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist families. This is a developing news story, information will be...
ABC6.com
4 adults, 3 children displaced by house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to the home on Oriole Avenue. Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said heavy flames were found coming from the second floor. The four...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window
12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
At trial, bystander offers harrowing account of trying to save toddler after South Boston crash
“I kept talking to Colin telling him that we loved him and he needed to fight." More than four years after a chain-reaction crash killed a toddler in South Boston, bystanders took to the stand this week to recount the experiences they had that day. Appearing before a Suffolk Superior...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River
Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
Woman searches for stranger who helped her after Norwood crash
NORWOOD - A woman is searching for the stranger who helped her survive a frightening crash. Cutting through the chaos, there was a voice, calm and caring. "My name is Ron. I'm going to stay with you...." Karen McCarthy couldn't get out of her car after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle Monday, but someone good found a way in to help her. "It's terrifying to be in a crash for the first time. I was stuck inside the vehicle because my car was pinned against the telephone pole (on Sumner Street). A stranger popped the trunk open and crawled into...
ABC6.com
Warwick man accused of causing multi-vehicle crash that hurt 4 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Cranston that hurt four last month. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Col. Michael Winquist said they arrested Thomas Krawczyk earlier...
ABC6.com
Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
ABC6.com
Fall River bank robber caught after previously appearing on ‘Caught in Providence’
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man who previously appeared on “Caught in Providence” is accused of robbing a bank in Fall River last month. The robbery happened on Sept. 26 at the Citizens Bank on Roadman Street. Sgt. Moses Pereira said Friday that a bank...
Driver cited after rogue tire hits 13-year-old girl
Police said the teen was walking home from school with two of her friends last Tuesday when the tire and its rim dislodged from the oncoming pickup truck.
Fiery highway crash snarls traffic during morning commute
All travel lanes are blocked at Exit 42, according to RIDOT.
ABC6.com
Man, 42, killed in travel trailer fire in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Charlestown police said that a 42-year-old Wood River Junction man was killed in a fire early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 1 a.m. on Center Street. Chief Michael Paliotta said that when they arrived, they saw a travel trailer on the property fully...
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
Framingham Police: Well-Being Check at McDonald’s Leads To Arrest For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Route 30 to conduct a well-being check on a man in a vehicle. The man was “asleep at the wheel. Once awakened he drove off and refused to stop for officers,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
