PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function
Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier
PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
Dead Island 2 confirms a seriously divisive gameplay feature
Hold onto your hats. Dead Island 2, a sequel that has been awaited for years and years from its die-hard fans, has confirmed it is using one of the most controversial gameplay mechanics out there. That is, of course, weapon degradation. It's a tweak to the standard formula that turned...
Leaked Lunar Shift Xbox Controller "Changes Colour" Using Light
There's certainly a hunger for new Xbox hardware. Last week, we all got very excited over the fact that a Logitech advert seemed to tease the imminent release of a white Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, Xbox have since confirmed that we won’t in fact be able to get our hands on such a thing. I’m sorry to say, it was just a prop. That being said, it does look like a new Xbox controller is on the way - and it’s got a very snazzy feature.
PlayStation offering free PS Store credit to users
The rollout of PlayStation Stars is almost complete, with users in Asia, North America, and South America all now having access. All that’s left is for Europe, Australia and New Zealand to join in on the fun on 13 October. In case you missed it, PlayStation Stars is a brand new loyalty scheme where players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and improved customer service.
PlayStation Network update introduces Steam integration
Just when I think I know every feature there is to know on my PlayStation, Sony surprises us with yet another but I’m not complaining. These lads cost a pretty penny. The more bells and whistles, the better. This week, PlayStation users discovered an incredible split screen option, plus a new highly requested app launched.
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Jack Black's Bowser has completely won over the internet
Oh god, it’s here. The trailer for Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has certainly taken the internet by storm. The cast features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser but it’s Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario that’s set the internet alight.
God Of War Ragnarok length pretty much what we expected, says insider
With the long-awaited release of God Of War Ragnarök right around the corner, you might well be wondering exactly how much time you'll be spending with Kratos and Atreus this time around. According to a new report, it sounds like the upcoming PlayStation-exclusive adventure is going be around the...
Ubisoft confirms price increase for its 'big AAA' video games
From now, all of Ubisoft's "big AAA" games will cost $70. That's including Skull And Bones, the upcoming piratical action-adventure that recently received a delay, as well as new entries from franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's, Just Dance and more heavy-hitters, one would assume. In an interview...
Red Dead Online straight-up reusing last year's Halloween event
Can I get a sad yeehaw? This hasn’t been the greatest year for Rockstar’s Red Dead Online. In case you missed it, fans previously launched a #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign after the game went more than a year without any kind of real content update. Unfortunately, fans' efforts were in vain as Rockstar essentially confirmed that they’re done with Red Dead Online.
The Witcher 4 has a release window - get ready for a wait
It’s certainly been a major week for fans of The Witcher. CD Projekt Red surprised us all by unveiling their upcoming slate and can I just say, no one was more surprised than games journalists like myself who were unexpectedly thrust into speed-typing overdrive. I survived. Thank you for asking.
'Overwatch 2' New Hero Designs Are Making Players Feel Some Type Of Way
The launch of Overwatch 2 is mere days away yet what should be an exciting time is filling most fans with dread. As I’m sure you’re aware, when Overwatch 2 launches, it’ll be a free-to-play title. The problem is, players will have to play 100 matches to unlock all of the game’s heroes, and new players will have to win 50 quick play matches to unlock competitive mode. These barriers are already proving to be rather unpopular but at least fans can find solace in one thing. They’re thirsting over Overwatch 2’s heroes.
Scrapped Black sequel plans confirmed by developer
Few remember BLACK, but those who do will tell you it was easily one of the most underrated first-person shooters of all time. Despite offering an experience that genuinely felt years ahead of its time, EA and Criterion's 2006 FPS ultimately drifted into obscurity thanks franchises like Call Of Duty and Battlefield.
Call Of Duty: Warzone just annoyed everyone with Verdansk comeback teaser
It’s edging ever closer. We’re now just a few weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with those who’ve pre-ordered the game gaining early access even sooner. You may have joined in on the beta fun. Since then, Infinity Ward has outlined exactly what’ll change before launch based on fan feedback.
Gamer grabs Titanfall 2 for free, calls it best FPS ever made
There’s one question on everyone’s lips: Are we ever going to get a Titanfall 3? It’s not looking good. It’s been two years since industry insiders first suggested that Titanfall 3 had entered development before Repsawn warned us that there was, in fact, nothing in the works. Shortly after, Respawn walked that statement back teasing the future of Titanfall yet here we are in 2022 with next to no evidence to suggest anything is coming.
Elden Ring player beats game's hardest boss at level 1, on a dance pad
It’s no surprise that so many people are convinced that FromSoftware’s Elden Ring will nab 2022’s Game Of The Year title. Earlier this year, we were in Elden Ring mania. Every other day, someone was completing a wildly fast speedrun or defeating a boss in an ingenious way.
YouTuber Dream finally reveals face to 1.3 million live viewers
Mysterious Minecraft YouTuber dream has finally taken off his mask to show the world his true face. Somewhat disappointingly, he's not billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne or Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. Despite having a genuinely massive following online, Dream chose to create an air of intrigue around his online persona...
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel news has everyone saying the same thing
We all knew that Cyberpunk 2077 was in its comeback period but still, yesterday’s news of a sequel was a major shock. Back in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a bug-ridden mess but this year’s major new-gen patch managed to convince fans that the game was finally worth giving a go.
