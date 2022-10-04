The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Looking to spruce up a living space or office area without dropping a bunch of cash in the process? During Deal Days, you can get a sleek and versatile RGB lamp for only $59.99. As our answer to Prime Day, our Deal Days collection features dozens of discounts on apps, gadgets, and more. Most deals, such as this minimalist fixture, don't require a coupon, but they're only available until October 12.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO