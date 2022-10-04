ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Need more ports? This tiny, lightweight, premium-quality dock delivers

There never seems to be enough ports on modern laptops and PCs. New year, new laptop? These are the devices that should be at or near the top of your shortlist. But fear not, because a whole bunch of docks and dongles has flooded the market to fill this gap. Docks come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, features, and prices. Some are budget, while others are premium.
ZDNet

Buy a 65-inch LG 4K TV for $479, get a $25 Target gift card

Looking for a nice living room TV? Target wants to help you out with some great savings. Right now, when you order the 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, you will not only save $100 on the model, but you will also get a $25 Target gift card whether you buy in-store or online. While the TV is listed at $479, it's like getting the TV for $454.
ZDNet

Level-up your gaming room: Save 25% off this minimalist RGB light

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Looking to spruce up a living space or office area without dropping a bunch of cash in the process? During Deal Days, you can get a sleek and versatile RGB lamp for only $59.99. As our answer to Prime Day, our Deal Days collection features dozens of discounts on apps, gadgets, and more. Most deals, such as this minimalist fixture, don't require a coupon, but they're only available until October 12.
ZDNet

The best monitor deals ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

You're not alone if there's a sense of déjà vu in the air. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka the second coming of Prime Day -- is live and well, meaning there are countless deals to help you save on the latest tech products and gadgets. If you're on the market for a monitor, in particular, you've come to the right place.
ZDNet

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything announced and the best deals

Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
ZDNet

The best camera deals on Amazon right now: Canon Rebel drops $100

With the holiday season quickly approaching, sales season is in full swing. Next week, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which has been deemed "October Amazon Prime Day," features incredible deals to help you save before Black Friday. Whether you're buying Christmas gifts or updating your home and office, you can take advantage of everything Amazon has on sale.
ZDNet

Forget Google Pixel 7: The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is on sale at Target

Google may have just announced the new Pixel 7 Pro yesterday, but if you're thinking it's time to pick up another phone, why not make it something that fits into your back pocket? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone just dropped $100 in price at Target, bringing the total for a 128GB model down to $899.
ZDNet

Apple Watch Series 7 deal: Save $150 during Target's Deal Days sale

Apple may have announced the new Apple Watch Series 8, but that doesn't mean you should opt to pay full price for a new wearable. Right now, if you decide that its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7, you can save $150. Instead of paying full price, you can get one for as little as $549.
ZDNet

Apple Watch strap stuck? Here's how to remove it

About a year after Apple released the first Apple Watch, I started getting messages from owners who were having problems removing the strap (or bands, as Apple calls them) from their watch. While I was able to help those people release the strap without damaging the watch, I've never come...
ZDNet

Ring camera deal: Floodlight Cam goes on sale at Target for $139

A great deal on a home security camera has appeared as part of Target's Deal Days sale. The Ring Floodlight Cam, a wired model merging outside lights and a security camera, is available for $139, a discount of $60 (30%) off its typical $199 retail price. Ring is a well-known...
ZDNet

Amazon deal: AKG's high-quality Pro Audio K702 headphones are 77% off

Finding a studio-worthy headset can be a chore -- and they can run pretty pricey. If you're in the market for a value headset, check out the AKG Pro Audio K702 headphones. Most online retailers list them at $409, but you can score them on Amazon right now for only $137, saving you a massive $272.
ZDNet

The best TV deals on Amazon right now: $1000 off Samsung 65-inch OLED

If you've been waiting to upgrade your TV, now is the time to buy with Amazon's October Prime Day deals. You can save hundreds on TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung as well as TCL and Hisense. Prime Members also get exclusive access to flash deals on specific models and discounts on certain screen sizes.
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
ZDNet

The best early Echo deals on Amazon for October Prime Day

Amazon recently announced the release of a handful of new Echo devices, along with the addition of Eero mesh Wi-Fi to select 4th and 5th gen models. So there's a lot for Echo fans to be excited about. You can preorder the 5th generation Echo models right now for shipping later this month, but we haven't seen any discounts on the newest devices. Right now, there are deals for various models of the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Buds, and more.
