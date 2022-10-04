ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket councilors deciding whether to remove mayor from office amid complaint

By Kayla Fish, Shiina LoSciuto, Melanie DaSilva, Kait Walsh
 5 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket City Council met for hours Tuesday night to decide how they want to see the rest of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s term in office play out.

Around midnight, Woonsocket City Council President Daniel Gendron stopped the meeting and is now in recess until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Councilor Denise Sierra submitted a complaint earlier this month , in which she claimed Baldelli-Hunt wasn’t performing her duties as mayor.

In her complaint, Sierra accused Baldelli-Hunt of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the city council. She also argued that Baldelli-Hunt is incompetent and should be removed from office.

“Her actions demonstrate and prolonged and ongoing contempt for our form of government,” Siera said during a special hearing Tuesday night. “That calls for consensus and respect between and amongst all elected officials and the city.”

“Her disdain is palpable,” she continued. “It has shown no signs of abating … for these reasons and more, the mayor should be removed from office.”

Another special hearing was held last week on whether the council would vote to remove the mayor from office, but her lawyer requested another week to prepare.

“We’ll give them an extra week to get their ducks in a row, and hopefully we can proceed at that point,” Gendron said following that meeting.

At the hearing last week, the room was filled with supporters of Baldelli-Hunt including mayors and town managers from Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Narragansett and North Providence.

“We, the seven of us, were elected the same time as the mayor was elected,” Gendron said. “We were elected to work together and unfortunately we have this divide right here that separates the council from the administration, which is a bad thing to happen so I think we can hope for more camaraderie.”

Whatever the council decides, Baldelli-Hunt will be sworn in for her fourth consecutive term as mayor this December since she is running for reelection unopposed.

