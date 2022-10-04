Read full article on original website
Imperial Brands stock soars after £1 billion buyback announcement
Tobacco Manufacturer Imperial Brands announced a share buyback for £1 billion. Tobacco giant Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) yesterday announced the start of an ongoing multi-year £1 billion share buyback programme, thanks to improved performance and balance sheet strength in the fiscal year 2022. Yesterday, IB’s stock reached a three-year...
Canopy Growth call buyer realizes 1043% same-day gains
Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.07 offer for 2,266 Canopy Growth (CGC) 10/7 weekly 3 calls yesterday at 13:38ET when underlying shares were trading at $2.94. Shares closed at $3.75, and the calls at $0.80 for a mark-to-market profit of 1043%, or $165K, on the $16K outlay.
Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares sink amid darkening economic outlook
Iluka Resources shares fell sharply amid global recession fears. However, TipRanks insights show that analysts remain mostly bullish on the mineral sands stock. Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares fell more than 6% amid growing recession fears, as central banks continue to hike interest rates in a bid to tame inflation. Iluka...
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
Ambac Financial Stock (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rises on $1.8B BofA Settlement
Shares of Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) are soaring today after the company’s subsidiary Ambac Assurance Corp (AAC) settled its RMBS litigations with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Ambac expects to record a $390 million gain in relation to the overall $1.84 billion settlement. Further, it plans to record the gain over...
Two leisure stocks tipped by Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard
Here are two stocks recommended by Monique Pollard that have more than 40% upside potential. In turbulent economic times, analyst’s recommendations can offer great tips on the next stock to invest in, backed by sector expertise – Monique Pollard is a director at Citigroup and is a part of the travel and leisure team, covering hotels, gaming, online food delivery, and catering stocks.
2 Speculative Oil Stocks to Buy amid a Massive Paradigm Shift
With OPEC+ agreeing to cut oil production recently, interest naturally soared regarding oil stocks to buy. However, given that the fundamental framework is so compelling, daring traders should consider the speculative tickers PBR and KOS. With news that major oil-producing countries agreed to cut production in a bid to bolster...
Wider Q1 Loss Weighs on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock
AngioDynamics posted a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Labor shortages and higher costs remained a drag. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock lost nearly one-fifth of its value on Thursday after the medical devices maker reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. Further, its stock is trading in the red during the pre-market session on Friday.
UAL, DAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Wall Street’s Top Pick Ahead of Q3 Results?
Airlines are seeing strong demand but a potential recession might impact travel trends in the months ahead. Moreover, staffing challenges and increased fuel costs are weighing on profitability. Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, we will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three major airlines. Airlines witnessed strong traffic...
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Strong Q1-2023 Financial Results
Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were up in pre-market trading on Friday, as the supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment saw its revenues soar 89% year-over-year to $10.7 million in fiscal Q1. Analysts were expecting revenues of $8.5 million in Q1. Adjusted earnings were $0.05 versus...
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Soars on Talk of a Possible Sale
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock is soaring today on reports that the company is mulling over alternatives including a sale. The company has roped in advisers to line up suitors, according to Bloomberg. In the past, the company has witnessed interest from buyers as well as shareholder activism. The rise...
Sugary Beverage Stocks: Are They Ethical to Invest In?
Sugary beverage makers like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo may be viewed less favorably by ESG-conscious investors. Still, with nice dividends, modest valuations, and low betas, they’re too sweet to pass up ahead of a recession year. Socially responsible investing has taken the world by storm over the last few years....
Argo Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:ARBK) Nosedives on Strategic Capital Raise Actions
Shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company announced actions to bolster its balance sheet. This includes the sale of 3,400 mining machines for $6.8 million, an LOI to amend a current equipment financing agreement, and a proposed subscription with a strategic investor for ~87 million shares, which will raise ~$27 million for the company.
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares spike upon Brazil royalty deal
Karoon Energy shares jumped, as investors welcomed a deal that reduces the Brazilian government’s royalty rate in the company’s Baúna project. Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares rose by as much as 12% today, after the company announced that the Brazilian government has agreed to reduce its royalty rate in the Baúna project.
Biogen price target raised to $275 from $200 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised the firm’s price target on Biogen to $275 from $200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst sees the CLARITY data as "de-risking approval and reimbursement." While he’s skeptical on near-term Gant data, saying it remains a risk for lecanemab share estimates, he expects "class penetration assumptions won’t evolve much until the launch."
Marshalls’ shares fall further after the company warns on lower profits
Marshalls shares tumbled after the company issued a profit warning. Marshalls Plc (GB:MSLH) issued a warning statement today, stating that full-year profits would be slightly lower than expected. The news pushed the company’s shares further down by around 17%, having fallen by 56% so far this year. The company,...
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Richelieu recently reported Q3-2022 results that beat expectations and showed solid revenue and profitability growth. While the results were good, not everything was perfect. During market hours today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) (OTC: RHUHF) reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations. The...
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Teams Up with Australia in R&D Push
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has teamed up with the State of Victoria, Australia over the development of vaccines and therapies based on mRNA. The partners will establish an R&D unit in Melbourne, which will aid in moving academic developments into clinical developments. The company plans to bolster its development activities in the...
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
