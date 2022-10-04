ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Nord Stream pipelines have stopped leaking. But the methane emitted broke records

By Laura Benshoff
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OlyW_0iL9z3M300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXAkq_0iL9z3M300

On Sunday, the Danish Energy Agency announced that a series of leaks in natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea had been stopped. But the rupture, preceded by multiple explosions last week, appears to be the single largest discharge of methane, an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

"It dwarfs the previous known leaks," says Ioannis Binietoglou, who works on monitoring methane emissions for the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit environmental organization.

Methane is the main component in natural gas. When released into the atmosphere, it's initially more than 80 times better than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, although that effect tapers off over time.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were not actively carrying natural gas when explosions rocked the pipelines off the coast of Denmark, though there was some gas in the lines. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

There were at least three separate leaks. While the exact amount of the gas released is still not known, as much as half a million metric tons of methane was leaked from the pipelines, according to an Associated Press analysis of estimates from the Danish government.

That's approximately five times more than what had been the largest leak up to that point, in Aliso Canyon in California in 2015 and 2016. The Aliso Canyon leak had about the same impact on the climate as burning nearly a billion gallons of gasoline, according to the California Air Resources Board.

Scientists have separately estimated different amounts for the Nord Stream leak, ranging from 100,000 tons to almost 400,000 tons.

"There are contradicting estimates, but all of them point to something really, really huge," says Binietoglou.

The leak is equal to a few days of methane emissions from fossil fuel production

Scientists say reducing methane emissions is a critical part of tackling climate change in the short term, because the gas has such a strong warming effect when in the atmosphere. Major leaks make that work harder, but are not the main culprit.

"It is important to put it in context of a larger problem that we have, that we need to fix," says Manfredi Caltagirone, head of the International Methane Emissions Observatory with the United Nations Environment Programme.

In 2021, the energy sector emitted around 135 million metric tons of methane, most from oil and gas production, according to estimates by the International Energy Agency. That means even though the Nord Stream leak is likely the single biggest emission event, it's only equivalent to a day or two of regular methane emissions from the fossil fuel industry, Caltagirone says.

Adds Binietoglou: "This doesn't mean that the leak is small. It means that oil and gas is really leaky, and really emitting a lot of gas."

Research into the size and damage caused by the leaks is ongoing. On Monday, the Swedish government sent a dive team to the site of the leaks, Reuters reported.

Binietoglou says the global scientific community has invested in more technology to detect emissions, and he's hopeful these tools will be applied not just to major international incidents, but also to target smaller leaks and bring overall methane emissions down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Scott Harrington
3d ago

I'm hosting a chili cook-off this weekend that will definitely surpass Nordstream in methane emissions. Prepare to be incinerated, Earthlings...

Reply
7
>>>>
3d ago

it's all b s. greenhouse games and global warming etc. oh well, we are humans and we will eventually go the way of the dinosaur. I for one will never give up my ice car or my gas heat and cooking.

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Methane Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Emissions#The Danish Energy Agency#The Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream 2#Russian#Associated Press#Danish
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
navalnews.com

New Images Reveal Russia’s ‘Missing’ Submarine Belgorod In Arctic

The whereabouts of a new Russian submarine, the Belgorod, has captured headlines around the world. With a degree of hysteria, there have been reports that it has been deployed with its nuclear ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons. Even that it has ‘disappeared’ (submarines do that).
MILITARY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
139K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy