'He's Studying Opera': Service Dog Sings Along to TV in Adorable Video
Anyone with a pet will tell you that animals often develop funny habits, from an obsession with french fries to loving being tucked in at bedtime. Lin Parkin's dog is no exception, as her service dog Sam loves to sing along to television commercials. Parkin lives on the East Coast...
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes
These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Archie Battersbee's mother says 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday as she denies claims of music and alcohol and says she only had gazebo because it was raining
The mother of Archie Battersbee is adamant that a 'party' at her dead 12-year-old son's graveside was to mark her birthday and did not have music or alcohol. Hollie Dance says she only had gazebo on Friday in the cemetery because a forecast said it would rain after complaints were made about her event to Southend Council.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
Moment Lost Doberman Realizes She's Back Home Safe With Mom Captured in Emotional Video
TikTok doggo @harleythechocolatedobie's owner had a very stressful day recently. Her poor baby was missing. Ugh, no! She described it as the most traumatic day of her life. We can't even begin to imagine. But luckily, this story has a happy ending. After searching all day for her Doberman, the...
Golden Retriever Puppy's Adorable Protest After Mom 'Takes a Break' Is Just Like a Human Kid
If you're a parent, you've probably gone through the struggle of leaving your child for a second and they immediately burst out into tears. They won't let anyone else hold them except you. You might feel special, but at the same time, you get frustrated because you can never get a break.
Worried Family Can't Find Pet Cat All Day -- Teen Son Finally Explains Why
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Everyday when my cousins would arrive home from school, their pet cat, Kittyboo, would be waiting for them in their huge bay window.
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
Cat's Precious Reaction to Reuniting With Mom After a Month Apart Brings Tears to Our Eyes
Going away can be fun, but sometimes coming home is even better. That goes double when you have a cat waiting at home for you. Just like one woman on TikTok who received the warmest welcome home from her cat after a trip. As the video from @brigitte_the_realtor shows, there...
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
Video of Man's Kind Gesture Toward Shelter Dog Who Is Losing Hope Is So Moving
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and we hate to see these pup wallowing in shelters hoping for someone to adopt them. Many times, these dogs begin to lose hope that they will find their forever home. One man is trying to keep the faith alive for the pups at his local shelter with kind gestures.
Video of Little Dog Acting Just Like His Italian Family Members Is Way Too Accurate
A new video on TikTok really does show that our pets are always paying attention to us. Even when you really think they're not. The footage shows a dog doing a pitch-perfect impersonation of his Italian family members. And when you see the clip you'll totally be cracking up. According...
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes. And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge. Feel our pain? Then this...
Dog's Precious Reaction to Realizing Mom and Dad Are Home After a Week Away Is the Best
Every day is a new adventure when you own a dog, but there will always be certain, special moments that stand out in your mind. For @tobey.shenobi's paw-rents, a reunion they had with their pup after coming home from a week away will be one of those moments. Their fur baby couldn't have been happier to see them!
