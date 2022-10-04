Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
Bay News 9
Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935
Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
Bay News 9
Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock
Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
LTC residents relocated after Hurricane Ian damages facilities
Nearly 8,000 of Florida’s long-term care residents from both nursing homes and assisted living facilities had to be evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian. Now, some of them cannot return home after the storm left their facilities unlivable. What You Need To Know. 8,000 nursing home and assisted living residents...
Bay News 9
'FEMA will likely be on the ground for years': After Ian, officials promise federal aid despite delays
As Floridians grapple with Hurricane Ian’s damage to their homes, find temporary places to stay and assess their long-term needs, federal emergency officials say they’ll likely provide aid on the ground for years, not months, and they’re making an effort to ramp up distribution. Many people seeking...
Bay News 9
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
Bay News 9
Beware of fly-by-night contractors who show up after a storm, consumer advocate warns
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning people to beware of fly-by-night contractors who make promises they can’t keep after storms like Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall Sept. 30 in Georgetown, S.C., as a category 1 hurricane and swept into North Carolina,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay News 9
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Bay News 9
Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
Bay News 9
Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags
MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
Bay News 9
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Majority of Floridians have reduced spending over the last year
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 65% of likely voters in Florida had to cut back their spending on key items due to inflation and other economic factors. Additionally, 28% of respondents said that they are living about the same lifestyle as they were a year ago. Only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official says they will need an assist from the local government. The developer bought the property from Onondaga County a year ago, calling the new site District East,...
Bay News 9
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
Bay News 9
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
Bay News 9
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Bay News 9
EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future
EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
Comments / 0