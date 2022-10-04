ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935

Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock

Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Bay News 9

LTC residents relocated after Hurricane Ian damages facilities

Nearly 8,000 of Florida’s long-term care residents from both nursing homes and assisted living facilities had to be evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian. Now, some of them cannot return home after the storm left their facilities unlivable. What You Need To Know. 8,000 nursing home and assisted living residents...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Bay News 9

Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Legislature#State Insurance#Hurricanes
Bay News 9

Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality

As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Bay News 9

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
Bay News 9

EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future

EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy