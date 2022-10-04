Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday.
Happy holidays! Military experts say Ukraine war could be over by CHRISTMAS as President Zelensky reveals his troops have reclaimed dozens of settlements and 300 miles of territory in just a week
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres (965 square miles) of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive that began late last month. It comes as Ukrainian supporters have shared hopes that the war could be over by Christmas - despite the daily...
