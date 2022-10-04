ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Wausau Teen Reported Missing

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
More late-night train horns heard in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Train tracks are right behind Jennifer Hagen’s house. Some of her nights lately have been filled with train sounds, causing a disruption for her family and others nearby. “We’ve started noticing between 9:00 and midnight, we’ve getting a lot more horns, a lot more...
Major Drug Bust In Vesper

VESPER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Seven people were arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized “a large quantity” of heroin, meth and cocaine along with firearms and cash inside the residences while executing five search warrants in Vesper and Town of Hansen on Thursday morning. The...
Clark County, WI
Small Business Initiative Started For Wisconsin Construction Industry

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wisconsin Construction Business Group has launched the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Initiative, working to close the funding gap for women, minorities and any other disadvantaged business owners. The transportation construction industry has for a long time presented challenges to women and minorities. “Thats...
Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
Governor Evers Celebrates Apprenticeship Milestone in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers celebrated a milestone in Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program on Thursday. According to the Department of Workforce Development, the state has surpassed 15,000 participants in the Registered Apprenticeship program—the highest participation rate in the program in two decades. “They are learning the...
