Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Teen Reported Missing
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau girl has gone missing for the second time in the last four months. Morgan Torrens is believed to have left the NTC Alternative High School at 2:00 PM on September 19th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Officers believe she left willingly but is without needed medication.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
More late-night train horns heard in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Train tracks are right behind Jennifer Hagen’s house. Some of her nights lately have been filled with train sounds, causing a disruption for her family and others nearby. “We’ve started noticing between 9:00 and midnight, we’ve getting a lot more horns, a lot more...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Major Drug Bust In Vesper
VESPER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Seven people were arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized “a large quantity” of heroin, meth and cocaine along with firearms and cash inside the residences while executing five search warrants in Vesper and Town of Hansen on Thursday morning. The...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8: Marshfield rallies to beat SPASH; Mosinee claims Great Northern title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Mosinee claimed the Great Northern Conference title with a 42-28 win over Medford. Both teams had won all of their in-conference games leading to Friday night’s meeting. In other games:. Marshfield 49 – SPASH 21. Wausau West 7 – Hortonville 0. Wisconsin Rapids 48...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Small Business Initiative Started For Wisconsin Construction Industry
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wisconsin Construction Business Group has launched the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Initiative, working to close the funding gap for women, minorities and any other disadvantaged business owners. The transportation construction industry has for a long time presented challenges to women and minorities. “Thats...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Thursday’s scoreboard & Friday’s schedule:. Mia Bailey and Alexis Kloth of Wausau West qualified for the state tournament.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Harvest Fest Returns to Wausau This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events will host the 2022 Harvest Fest this Saturday in the 400 Block. The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM and will feature fall-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free, but families will be able to take home a free pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food donation for Peyton’s Promise.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Governor Evers Celebrates Apprenticeship Milestone in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers celebrated a milestone in Wisconsin’s apprenticeship program on Thursday. According to the Department of Workforce Development, the state has surpassed 15,000 participants in the Registered Apprenticeship program—the highest participation rate in the program in two decades. “They are learning the...
Comments / 0