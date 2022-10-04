Read full article on original website
Related
See rare access inside a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets rare access into the newly liberated town of Dudchany, Ukraine, and sees firsthand how civilians in this town are adjusting to the Russian retreat.
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday.
Organization of American States head faces probe of romantic relationship with staffer - report
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The chief of the Organization of American States (OAS) is facing an internal probe into allegations he had a romantic relationship with a staff member that may have violated the organization's ethics policies, a media report said on Friday.
