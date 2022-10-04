ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Paris Métro paper ticket reaches end of the line after more than 120 years

By Kim Willsher in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6mzW_0iL9vGAl00
Parisian Métro tickets from 1973 to 1992, owned by the French author and collector Grégoire Thonnat.

It has inspired French film-makers and songwriters, proven useful to cannabis smokers and aestheticians and served as an emergency bookmark or jotter – but now the Paris Métro ticket has reached the end of the line.

The city’s public transport authority is phasing out the rectangular pieces of cardboard that have kept the capital’s travellers on the move for the past 120 years.

Twenty years after the New York subway finished with metal tokens, the Métro ticket, measuring 6.5cm x 3cm and white with a brown magnetic strip, is on a one-way journey to transport history. Across the Channel, London still allows the purchase of single and return paper tickets for its tube network, but charges close to double the cost of the equivalent peak contactless ticket.

The Île-de-France regional transport authority, of which Paris is part, had hoped the paper ticket would have long departed by now but the Covid crisis, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global shortage of microchips were blamed for delaying the introduction of newer technology.

“We were in a hurry but the chip crisis slowed us down,” Laurent Probst, the director general of Île-de-France Mobilités told Agence France-Presse.

The first Métro ticket was used at 1pm on 19 July 1900 at the inauguration of Line 1 for the 1900 Paris exhibition. It cost just 25 centimes in old money for a first-class seat. Now a single ticket costs €1.90.

In the 1952 film Le Salaire de la Peur, Yves Montand offers a Parisian Métro ticket as a token of friendship. Serge Gainsbourg’s 1950 song Le Poinçonneur des Lilas pays tribute to the poinçonneurs (ticket punchers) whose jobs disappeared with the arrival of automatic turnstiles. Raymond Queneau’s novel Zazie dans le Métro, made into a 1960s film by Louis Malle, featured a paper ticket on the early paperback cover.

Grégoire Thonnat, the author of the 2019 book Petite Histoire du Ticket de Métro Parisien (A short history of the Paris Métro ticket), writes: “Since 1900, the Métro ticket has accompanied our daily life, at the bottom of our pockets, in our wallets or in the middle of the pages of our books … it will soon disappear.

“It’s one of the elements of Paris life. It’s lifespan is very short, around an hour to an hour and a half, but we’ve become attached to them. It’s irrational.”

The transport authorities believe one in 10 tickets is lost, damaged or forgotten at the bottom or a pocket or bag.

Ticket-issuing machines are being phased out across the city network; by 2025 the Paris Métro ticket will have reached its final stop, replaced by tickets on mobile phones or travelcards.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Montand
Person
Louis Malle
Person
Serge Gainsbourg
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of The Line#French#Microchips#Agence France Presse#Le Salaire De La Peur
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
EGYPT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
The Guardian

Mystery over new woman in Kim Jong-un’s inner circle

Often spotted in an understated suit dress, glasses, and carrying a black handbag, there’s a new character in the inner circle of Kim Jong-un in nuclear-armed North Korea. But her identity, for now, remains a mystery. She was at Kim’s side last week during a massive outdoor concert and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

461K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy