Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home
The Homicide Squad says Anthony D. Paruolo, 37, was arrested. He is charged with murder in the second degree.
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Watch: Police Seek Trio Who Stole Catalytic Converter From Car In Holtsville
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a car on Long Island. The incident happened in Holtsville at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a report from Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Three male suspects wearing dark clothing...
News 12
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police. Akio Case, 46, says his doctors told him it was a miracle he survived after he was hit by a car while driving his motorcycle back in June. His wife...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDs Released For 2 Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash
The identities have been released of two people seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection overnight. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip. That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection...
Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
longisland.com
Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint in North New Hyde Park
Police say just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-year-old woman was walking on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.
Man Struck, Seriously Injured By Car At Dix Hills Intersection
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Dix Hills at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Old Country Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
News 12
Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night. Authorities say 37-year-old David Moll-Rivera of Bay Shore was shot at Triple J Auto Body Shop on Skidmore's Road just before 8 p.m. Moll-Rivera was pronounced dead after being transported to...
32-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting At Wyandanch Parking Lot, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in front of BP gas station, located at 1501 Straight Path in Wyandanch, at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Haven police officer shot twice following police-involved shooting with suspect, police say
A New Haven police officer was shot twice early this morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who later ran away, police say.
Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69
The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
News 12
Police: Man killed in unprovoked subway stabbing attack
The victim in Thursday’s unprovoked stabbing at the 176th Street subway station has died, police say. According to police, the victim was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and back while he was exiting the train. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Bronx resident Charles Moore. He was taken...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Parents alerted to new kidnapping scam in Bay Shore
According to district officials, the scam begins with parents receiving a phone call from someone who claims their child has been kidnapped.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Comments / 0