Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
DIX HILLS, NY
longisland.com

Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night. Authorities say 37-year-old David Moll-Rivera of Bay Shore was shot at Triple J Auto Body Shop on Skidmore's Road just before 8 p.m. Moll-Rivera was pronounced dead after being transported to...
DEER PARK, NY
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
PATERSON, NJ
TBR News Media

Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Man killed in unprovoked subway stabbing attack

The victim in Thursday’s unprovoked stabbing at the 176th Street subway station has died, police say. According to police, the victim was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and back while he was exiting the train. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Bronx resident Charles Moore. He was taken...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY

