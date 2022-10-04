Read full article on original website
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Bobcat captured in Lakeland after killing one royal swan, dozens of ducks
LAKELAND, Fla. - A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago. More than a dozen ducks were killed a few weeks ago, and no...
Tampa police deploy second round of officers to North Port for hurricane relief efforts
A second wave of nearly 50 TPD officers relieved the 40 officers along with 15 Tampa firefighters from Tampa Fire Rescue who have been hard at work since last Saturday in North Port. They’ve been working to clear debris for residents and helping the North Port Police Department with all of their calls.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Sarasota man brings in supplies by boat to Pine Island after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. - A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat. Richard Dear loads up his trailer in Sarasota and heads South...
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup in Polk County could take at least three months
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County crews are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to clean up the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian, and it still could three to four months to get the job done. Since Polk County doesn’t have trucks or manpower...
Researchers concerned about impacts of Hurricane Ian on water and land
TAMPA, Fla. - Images released by NASA show the storm surge from Hurricane Ian running back out to sea. The water appears to extend more than 100 miles off the coast, taking a big chunk of the shoreline with it. "You are seeing the impact, almost like a punch," said...
Local church collects donations for hurricane victims in southwest Florida
Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help those in need.
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
Emergency rooms stay busy as Hurricane Ian clean up efforts continue
BRADENTON, Fla. - Emergency rooms are staying busy as people get injured while cleaning up debris from Hurricane Ian. With post-storm clean up's underway, many residents want to clear it out, but it's important to know your limits. Dr. Scott Selph with HCA Florida Blake Hospital said emergency rooms are...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Palmetto man stole $100K in disaster relief funds intended for Florida Moose Lodge chapters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Over $100,000 in disaster relief funds were stolen from the Moose Lounge in Palmetto – and police said they tracked down the suspect. On Tuesday, Palmetto police said they arrested William Luff, who took the money that the local chapter raised for the Moose Lodges impacted by Hurricane Ian south of them.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
Hillsborough County will ramp up yard debris collection in the coming days
Hurricane Ian left a lot of tree limbs and debris sprawled across Hillsborough County properties. Overall, Hillsborough County solid waste has about 3,000 miles of road to cover as it starts to pick up debris. That’s separate from the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City, which run their own departments.
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Coast Guard team based in Clearwater rescues Venice man clinging to boat during Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Coast Guard has remained busy since Hurricane Ian, rescuing hundreds of people in all sorts of dire situations. But, they'll never forget the man they saved in Pine Island Sound. A rescue team from Air Station Clearwater saved Venice resident David Littlefield as clung desperately to...
