Barnard College will offer abortion pills for students
Barnard College, a private women's college in New York City, will give students access to medication abortion — abortion pills — as soon as fall of next year, school officials announced Thursday. The move, a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,...
Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Flu cases rise in New York; health officials urge shots
Health officials in New York are urging residents to get their flu shots amid a rise in cases this month. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an "early and substantial increase" in flu cases so far in October. As of this week, the number of counties reporting flu cases has reached 44.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon
Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
Man accused of smuggling pythons in his pants at US border
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A man from New York City is accused and charged with smuggling snakes across the U.S.-Canada border. According to investigators, Calvin Bautista, 36, tried to smuggle three Burmese pythons into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry. Bautista, of Queens, is accused of...
NYC Issues Thousands of Federal Housing Vouchers, But Finding an Apartment Remains Tough
Just 19.4 percent of the 7,788 federal Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) issued to New York City by the Biden Administration in May 2021 have been used to secure an apartment, according to city data. That’s compared to a national rate of 48.7 percent. Seventeen months after New York City...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care
The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
Shocking NYC attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested
On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
