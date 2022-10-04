Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women’s Golf Finishes Kutztown Fall Invitational in Sixth Place
Fleetwood, Pa. - The West Chester women's golf team shaved 20 strokes off their first-round score to finish Kutztown University's Fall Invitational in sixth place on Monday. Molly Gregor (Huntington Valley, Pa./Gwynedd Mercy Academy) remained West Chester's top-finisher for the invitational in 10th place, shooting a 172 for the Golden Rams out of 41 participants.
wcupagoldenrams.com
No. 5 West Chester Rolls Past Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.-Faith Matter (Middletown, Pa./Middletown) opened the scoring late in the first half and provided an assist on the fifth-ranked Golden Rams second goal of the game as the West Chester women's soccer team (11-0-0, 10-0-0) cruised past Shippensburg (3-5-3, 3-4-3) by a final of 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon. West...
wcupagoldenrams.com
West Chester (11-0-0, 10-0-0)-VS-Shippensburg (3-5-3, 3-4-3)
GOAL by WCU Hug, Jacqueline Assist by Matter, Faith. GOAL by WCU Linus, Antonia Assist by Raybold, Julia. There were no penalties in this game. Clock WCU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SHIP Score Play. 00:00 Molyneaux, Morgan at goalie for Shippensburg. 00:00 McGee, Hayley at goalie...
papreplive.com
Week Seven brings big game in Ches-Mont National Division
Week seven is here and the schedule brings up many interesting games including a big one in the Ches-Mont National Division between Downingtown West and Coatesville at Red Raider Stadium. Here is a look at that game and all the weekend action. Downingtown West (5-1) at Coatesville (6-0), 7 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
PA Lottery scratch-off games produce big winners in Allegheny County
September was a big month for players of Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off games. Over $203 million in prizes were claimed across the commonwealth, including some big winners in Allegheny County.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park, linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley, police said Thursday. Allegheny County Police said investigators are looking for a second shooter. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin was arrested and was...
5th person killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All five people killed in a farmhouse fire in Mercer County in September have been identified. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze at about midnight on Sept. 16 on District Road in Delaware Township and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
butlerradio.com
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High
A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
papreplive.com
Heading into Ortega-Milano XV, a look back at the previous 14 matchups
Coatesville and Downingtown West have met 14 times since Matt Ortega took over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2009. Coatesville is 10-4 in the series, since then, but Downingtown West owns the head-to-head win in the 2019 District 1-6A final. Here is a quick look at each of the 14 matchups, leading up to Friday’s huge showdown between 6-0 Coatesville and 5-1 Downingtown West.
beavercountyradio.com
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Comments / 0