West Chester, PA

Women’s Golf Finishes Kutztown Fall Invitational in Sixth Place

Fleetwood, Pa. - The West Chester women's golf team shaved 20 strokes off their first-round score to finish Kutztown University's Fall Invitational in sixth place on Monday. Molly Gregor (Huntington Valley, Pa./Gwynedd Mercy Academy) remained West Chester's top-finisher for the invitational in 10th place, shooting a 172 for the Golden Rams out of 41 participants.
No. 5 West Chester Rolls Past Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.-Faith Matter (Middletown, Pa./Middletown) opened the scoring late in the first half and provided an assist on the fifth-ranked Golden Rams second goal of the game as the West Chester women's soccer team (11-0-0, 10-0-0) cruised past Shippensburg (3-5-3, 3-4-3) by a final of 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon. West...
West Chester (11-0-0, 10-0-0)-VS-Shippensburg (3-5-3, 3-4-3)

GOAL by WCU Hug, Jacqueline Assist by Matter, Faith. GOAL by WCU Linus, Antonia Assist by Raybold, Julia. There were no penalties in this game. Clock WCU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SHIP Score Play. 00:00 Molyneaux, Morgan at goalie for Shippensburg. 00:00 McGee, Hayley at goalie...
Week Seven brings big game in Ches-Mont National Division

Week seven is here and the schedule brings up many interesting games including a big one in the Ches-Mont National Division between Downingtown West and Coatesville at Red Raider Stadium. Here is a look at that game and all the weekend action. Downingtown West (5-1) at Coatesville (6-0), 7 p.m....
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor

A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
New Credit Union Proposed Across Butler Senior High

A regional credit union is planning to construct a new facility across New Castle Road from the Butler Senior High School. Following a presentation by representatives the Top Tier Federal Credit Union, the Butler Township Planning Commission approved land development plans for 170 New Castle Road. Top Tier was known as Clarion Credit Union until a name change in August and has three branches with two more in the planning stages.
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Heading into Ortega-Milano XV, a look back at the previous 14 matchups

Coatesville and Downingtown West have met 14 times since Matt Ortega took over as head coach of the Red Raiders in 2009. Coatesville is 10-4 in the series, since then, but Downingtown West owns the head-to-head win in the 2019 District 1-6A final. Here is a quick look at each of the 14 matchups, leading up to Friday’s huge showdown between 6-0 Coatesville and 5-1 Downingtown West.
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
