Malvern, PA

Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There

Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
CBS Philly

Wawa extends promotion to help ease the pain at the pump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is extending a popular promotion to help ease the pain at the pump. The "Fueling Good" initiative will be extended through Nov. 30. It allows customers with the Wawa mobile app to save 15 cents per gallon. You can download the Wawa app and immediately save on fuel at any of 600 locations. Customers will also automatically be entered into a "free fuel for a year" sweepstakes.According to AAA, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia region are paying $3.64 a gallon for gas. New Jersey drivers are paying $3.40 a gallon.And Delaware prices are at $3.39 a gallon.
aroundambler.com

Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant

If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
MONTCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
MONTCO.Today

Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
DELCO.Today

Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors

Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
MONTCO.Today

Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!

These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
