Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home
1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville.Image via Realtor.com. 1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:
Smart, Svelte, and Successful: Eagleville Doctor-Entrepreneur Lauded as a 2022 Power Woman
Dr. Janine Darby.Image via Tessa Marie Images at Main Line Today. Dr. Janine Darby, an Eagleville family practitioner, perfectly embodies the concept of “Physician, heal thyself.” At 30 pounds overweight, she embarked on a weight-loss journey, succeeded, and used her experience to found her own thriving company, Lifestyle Changes.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Wynnewood Lanes Bowler Saves Youth Program from Clunking into the Gutter
Philly Youth Strikers, a youth bowling program housed at Wynnewood Lanes in Ardmore, teaches kids how to score strikes and scholarships, reported Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc. The program is led by Timmothy Bolden, who grew up watching his parents bowlin a league. They later encouraged him to start playing and join a youth league of his own.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway. In considering options, author Sarah Zlotnik wrote, “You might think of a tropical island dotted with palm trees....
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally
Montco SAAC's 5K and fun run is Oct. 15.Image via iStock. The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022.
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season.Photo via Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There
Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
Wawa extends promotion to help ease the pain at the pump
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is extending a popular promotion to help ease the pain at the pump. The "Fueling Good" initiative will be extended through Nov. 30. It allows customers with the Wawa mobile app to save 15 cents per gallon. You can download the Wawa app and immediately save on fuel at any of 600 locations. Customers will also automatically be entered into a "free fuel for a year" sweepstakes.According to AAA, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia region are paying $3.64 a gallon for gas. New Jersey drivers are paying $3.40 a gallon.And Delaware prices are at $3.39 a gallon.
Skincare Brand’s Conshohocken Expansion Changes the Complexion of Its Business Model
Skincare brand Heyday, which opened its first Phila. site in 2019, is evolving its business model from a solo shop to a chain of retail locations, starting with a site in Conshohocken. Laura Brzyski filed a glowing report on the expansion for Philadelphia Magazine. The newly open location in Montgomery...
Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant
If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors
Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
Elkins Park Vintners at Mitchell & Mitchell Wines Get Juiced Up over Offshore Grapes
Husband-and-wife team Frank and Kenya Mitchell — a former restaurant manager and pastry chef, respectively — started making wine ten years ago after realizing the selections at Pa. state stores were lacking. But that hobby has fermented into something deeper and richer. Kristen Schott crushed the assignment of bringing their story to Philadelphia Magazine.
Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!
These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
