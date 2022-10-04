ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Luis Castillo dazzles, Mariners take Game 1 over Blue Jays, 4-0

Seattle Mariners' prized trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo didn't disappoint in his first playoff start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castillo posted 7.1 scoreless innings, helping lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The shutout win was just the second in Mariners history, joining the 2000 squad that blanked the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
SEATTLE, WA
Hutch Post

⚾ Big fifth innings carries Guardians past Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill's record at home has gone from oddity to rarity. Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hutch Post

⚾ MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture is now set. The four matchups in the wild-card round were locked in Tuesday night, right before the last day of the regular season. Every series starts Friday and is a best two of three. Plus, the higher seed will host every game. In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets while the Philadelphia Phillies play at the St. Louis Cardinals. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays while the Tampa Bay Rays play at the Cleveland Guardians. The postseason was expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season.
MLB
Hutch Post

Sports Headline for Thursday

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown. NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota's Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the Mets' Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil sat out until the eighth inning and made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. Arraez's average was the lowest for an AL batting champion since Boston's Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968.
NFL
Hutch Post

⚾ Surging Guardians beat Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend's games. The players' union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins...
NFL
