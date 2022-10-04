ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

kfornow.com

LPD Arrests Two People In Separate Deadly Crashes

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Two arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Lincoln Police did follow ups to a couple of unrelated fatal crashes in the past month or so. On Wednesday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, whose eastbound car turned in front of a westbound motorcycle at 35th and Cornhusker on August 29. Captain Todd Kocian said officers noticed Kelly showed signs of impairment and a drug-recognition exam was conducted.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
ASHLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
BEATRICE, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Stabbed Near Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her left arm, after she and another female got into a fight near a bus stop in the area of 11th and “N” Streets late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police. Witnesses told investigators there were...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Crash Wednesday Afternoon in East Lincoln Kills Motorcyclist

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 23-year-old Ashland man died at a Lincoln hospital, after he was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon at Cotner Boulevard and “O” Street. Lincoln Police say a motorcycle driven by Kody Berner was westbound on “O” Street approaching Cotner Boulevard, when he...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard

HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
HARVARD, NE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate In Custody

(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Matthew Hurich was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, September 28th. He disappeared September 22nd when he left the facility with Clifford Brown, who turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26th.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

New Information Revealed In Court Documents Related to Monday’s Deadly Stabbing at a South Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–New information was released on Wednesday in Monday’s homicide case at a south Lincoln apartment. Court records show that a 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend had planned to kill her 70-year-old father, a week before he was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Sallie Gilmer with first degree murder in the death of Jesse Gilmer, while her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, is charged with aiding and abetting.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire late Friday morning in the 4000 block of South 17th Street, which left about $75,000 worth of damage. LFR officials say crews found smoke on the second floor of a six-plex building and the fire was contained to the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
BELLEVUE, NE

