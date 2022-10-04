Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Two More Men Arrested In Connection To Sept. 25 Downtown Lincoln Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning made two arrests about an hour apart from one another, in connection to the September 25 homicide of an Omaha man in an alleyway near 18th and “O” Street. Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers Wednesday arrested...
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Two People In Separate Deadly Crashes
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Two arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Lincoln Police did follow ups to a couple of unrelated fatal crashes in the past month or so. On Wednesday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, whose eastbound car turned in front of a westbound motorcycle at 35th and Cornhusker on August 29. Captain Todd Kocian said officers noticed Kelly showed signs of impairment and a drug-recognition exam was conducted.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
iheart.com
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
kfornow.com
Teen Stabbed Near Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her left arm, after she and another female got into a fight near a bus stop in the area of 11th and “N” Streets late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police. Witnesses told investigators there were...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
kfornow.com
Crash Wednesday Afternoon in East Lincoln Kills Motorcyclist
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 23-year-old Ashland man died at a Lincoln hospital, after he was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon at Cotner Boulevard and “O” Street. Lincoln Police say a motorcycle driven by Kody Berner was westbound on “O” Street approaching Cotner Boulevard, when he...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate In Custody
(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Matthew Hurich was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, September 28th. He disappeared September 22nd when he left the facility with Clifford Brown, who turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26th.
kfornow.com
New Information Revealed In Court Documents Related to Monday’s Deadly Stabbing at a South Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–New information was released on Wednesday in Monday’s homicide case at a south Lincoln apartment. Court records show that a 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend had planned to kill her 70-year-old father, a week before he was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Sallie Gilmer with first degree murder in the death of Jesse Gilmer, while her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, is charged with aiding and abetting.
kfornow.com
Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire late Friday morning in the 4000 block of South 17th Street, which left about $75,000 worth of damage. LFR officials say crews found smoke on the second floor of a six-plex building and the fire was contained to the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
News Channel Nebraska
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl, who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to be charged as an adult for first-degree murder. Her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping and will also likely be charged as an...
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
