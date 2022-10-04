Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO