Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
NOLA.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
Loyola Maroon
Loyola professor negates Night Out Against Crime
The Night Out Against Crime is a nationwide event meant to bolster support for local, national, and federal law enforcement agencies, increase awareness of crime prevention tactics among civilians, and decrease rates of crime within the community. However, in light of tumultuous police relations and below-average crime clearance numbers in...
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
NOLA.com
Man accused of cutting hole in side of Mandeville building in burglary attempt
A man is accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Mandeville area building in an attempt to burglarize the business, St. Tammany authorities said Friday. Once inside, authorities say the man was using power tools to try to break into the safe when sheriff's deputies arrived. He...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
WDSU
Orleans Parish assistant sheriff's termination upheld from previous job, watchdog group questions her credibility
NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement watchdog group is raising questions about an assistant sheriff at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. They want to know why she's on the job after records show she was terminated from her previous job at the New Orleans Office of Inspector General.
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
'John Doe' caught using power tools to cut into business, trying to open safe
Northshore cops say a man cut a hole in the side of a building near Mandeville, and was trying to get into a business’ safe. “St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
NOLA.com
Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city. The river...
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
