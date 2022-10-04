ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Government
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola professor negates Night Out Against Crime

The Night Out Against Crime is a nationwide event meant to bolster support for local, national, and federal law enforcement agencies, increase awareness of crime prevention tactics among civilians, and decrease rates of crime within the community. However, in light of tumultuous police relations and below-average crime clearance numbers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

