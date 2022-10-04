ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammy nurse recognized for compassion, bedside manner

Lakeview Regional Medical Center's medical-surgical nurse Jhanve Nolde has been given the DAISY Award for the second quarter of this year after two patients nominated her for her compassion and great bedside manner. These awards are part of a nationwide program that honors and celebrates the superhuman work nurses do...
COVINGTON, LA
ladatanews.com

WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times

Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Aldi to open LaPlace grocery store this month

Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is opening its LaPlace store later this month. It will be the German retailer's second location in metro New Orleans. The Aldi in LaPlace is at 1910 West Airline Highway. It opens Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the company. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

