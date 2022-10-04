Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
Bureaucratic backlogs threaten international tourism to New Orleans
International tourism is the market New Orleans and Louisiana have seen the most growth in, prior to the pandemic, but local officials worry federal bureaucratic backlogs will mess it all up. “Prior to COVID, we were bringing in hundreds of thousands
‘Set up to fail’, Metro Service Group files for bankruptcy, claims Cantrell administration violated contract
The company said it gave written recommendations on how the City could handle the residential pickup during the pandemic but said there was no response.
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Guaranteed Income Program helps teens and young adults build financial security
According to the Mayor's Office of Youth and Families, the City's Guaranteed Income Program provided $350 a month for 10 months to 125 young people between the ages of 16-24 who are disconnected from work and school in the city.
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
NOLA.com
Tulane, Loyola support stopgap City Council measure to slow 'doubles to dorms' home conversions
With public support from Tulane and Loyola universities, a measure designed to temporarily curb the spread of “doubles to dorms” conversions in Uptown neighborhoods won unanimous approval Thursday from the City Council. The measure, co-sponsored by district council members Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris, requires property owners to...
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
NOLA.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
NOLA.com
Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts
Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NOLA.com
St. Tammy nurse recognized for compassion, bedside manner
Lakeview Regional Medical Center's medical-surgical nurse Jhanve Nolde has been given the DAISY Award for the second quarter of this year after two patients nominated her for her compassion and great bedside manner. These awards are part of a nationwide program that honors and celebrates the superhuman work nurses do...
ladatanews.com
WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times
Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: In need of a spark, St. Charles Avenue gets a splash of vibrant new flavor
The pulse of Peruvian cooking comes from different directions at once, all contributing to a cuisine that's as much influenced by Japan and China as Spain and Italy and Peru’s native Quechua people. Now there's an outpost for it in New Orleans, along a stretch that could use a...
NOLA.com
Nursing shortage looms: New Orleans program to train high schoolers as nurses launches next fall
Starting next fall, some New Orleans high schoolers will be able to work toward nursing certifications in a free, 36-month program, a joint initiative from New Orleans Career Center, Delgado Charity School of Nursing and Ochsner Health aimed at helping bolster the nursing ranks at a time when severe shortages loom.
NOLA.com
Aldi to open LaPlace grocery store this month
Aldi, the discount grocery chain, is opening its LaPlace store later this month. It will be the German retailer's second location in metro New Orleans. The Aldi in LaPlace is at 1910 West Airline Highway. It opens Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., according to a statement from the company. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
