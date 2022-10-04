Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 29
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at A1 Electric, Grace Ln, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:57 MUSIC DISTURBANCE 2209290003. Occurred at Clear Lake Ave/N Forbes. HOUSE ON THE CORNER, LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. 01:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2209290004. Officer initiated activity...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police Department investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Police did not release the name of the crash victim, who was only identified as a 78-year-old male Clearlake resident. The department said that...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Oct. 13
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and Public Services facilities to be closed Oct. 10
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Regular operating...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: More new dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — More new dogs have joined Clearlake Animal Control’s group of adoptable canines. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and...
Lake County News
Ola Mae Bills
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Ola Mae Bills passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 26, 1931, in Plant City, Florida. She was born to parents Walter Hiott and Audrey Binkley. Ola migrated to Northern California, where she attended Richmond High School...
Lake County News
Mother-Wise, Hospice Services participate in ‘Wave of Light’ Oct. 15
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The community is invited to join Mother-Wise and Hospice Services of Lake County in an evening of remembrance as they participate in the global Wave of Light on Saturday, Oct. 15. The evening is set aside to remember all babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth and...
Lake County News
Heroes of Health & Safety Fair planned for Oct. 15
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Information and training on safety and health will be available at a special event next weekend. The ninth annual Heroes of Health & Safety Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake County...
Lake County News
Ben G. Ray Jr.
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Ben G. Ray Jr., 78, a life-long resident of Lake County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. with his family by his side at his home in Lakeport. Ben was a member of the Big Valley Rancheria and grew up...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New mixed breed puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several dogs, including puppies, waiting for new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler. Dogs that are adopted from Lake County Animal Care and...
Lake County News
Annual Senior Summit returns
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Nov. 8, the Lake County Silver Foundation will again host its signature project, the fourth annual Senior Summit. The all-day conference style event is free to Lake County seniors 60 and over. The Silver Foundation was formed to support the growing senior population in...
Lake County News
Putting Students First: What’s cooler than being kind?
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kindness is something we’re focusing on all year at Kelseyville Unified School District. When kids are kind to themselves and others, it creates a safe environment so students can learn and achieve at the highest levels. It also makes going to school more enjoyable. Part...
Lake County News
Registrar of Voters Office issues update on Nov. 8 election
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Registrar of Voters Office has issued an update on the Nov. 8 General Election, including when ballots will begin to arrive, and information about returning and tracking ballots. For the Nov. 8 general election, all registered voters will be mailed a vote-by-mail...
Lake County News
Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election
Notice of Date Registrar of Voters office will conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test of the Ballot Tabulation Computer & Software November 8, 2022, General Election. would like to inform voters that pursuant to regulations of the California State Commission on Voting Machines and Vote Tabulating Devices, a Logic and Accuracy Test will be conducted for the ballot tabulation computer and software to be used for the November 8, 2022, General Election.
