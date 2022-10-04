Read full article on original website
Related
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the most unpredictable zodiac signs
Not knowing what happens next can be extremely stressful to some people, but to others, there’s nothing more exciting. Uncertainty represents infinite, exciting possibilities to the latter, so they’re prone to throwing caution to the wind and listening to their whims. While this can sometimes make themunreliable, the trade-off is that they add a lot of adventure and spontaneity to your life!
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 6, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s no room for self-consciousness today because you’re so focused on experiencing all you can. You’ll feel most alive when expressing yourself. Favored expressions include conversation, sports, music and dance. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Spiritual sustenance isn’t always drawn from on high. Often...
How The October 9 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Virgo
The first full moon of the autumn season will light up the night sky on October 9. This lunation comes in the sign of fiery Aries and will bring with it vibes of self-care and acceptance, per Woman and Home. The outlet noted that the full moon will encourage many members of the zodiac to be kind to themselves, work on healing any past trauma, and reconnect with loved ones as well as our own souls. This moon is called the Hunter's Moon, due to the time when hunters look to collect game, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. However, it's also known as the Blood Moon (via PopSugar).
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
8 red flags in relationships: Couples therapists share common examples and what they mean
Whether you're dating or married, learn to recognize what are red flags in a relationship, according to couples therapists.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Refinery29
The Hunter’s Moon In Aries Is Prime Time To Heal Past Wounds
At 4:55 p.m. on October 9, the Hunter’s Moon in Aries will occur alongside the Orionid meteor shower. Both the full moon and shooting stars will light up the sky this weekend, giving us the chance to experience the universe on a whole new level — one that will open our eyes to our inner spirit.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s How They Can Make the Most of It
Mercury retrograde may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s all said and done. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of October 3 to October 9, you’re likely still feeling somewhat wobbly and confused! Emotional baggage is bound to resurface this week, but only so you can *finally* clear the air. Although Mercury is officially direct, you’ll be dealing with the Mercury retrograde post-shadow period until October 16. And although the bewildering and disorienting impact of this retrograde is fading away, you may notice that the haze isn’t lifting away immediately. Plus, Mercury will...
Comments / 0