wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
WJCL
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success
A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer
Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
wtoc.com
Group working to get Hinesville VA Clinic renamed after Vietnam War veterans
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville VA Clinic is now one step closer to holding the names of four area Vietnam veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This is more than friends meeting for breakfast. Bruce McCartney, Donald Singleton, and Brenda Acebes all have ties to the Vietnam War and know how important it is to remember those who were lost.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
fox5atlanta.com
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
New Dates Announced for Tanger Concert in the Beer Garden, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Savannah announces new dates for its TangerConcert Series in the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. The Tanger Concert Series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with Community Sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life, and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.
allongeorgia.com
21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
andnowuknow.com
Shuman Farms Teams Up With Football Player Stetson Bennett; John Shuman Comments
REIDSVILLE, GA - Onions and football are a match made in heaven. Why, you ask? Because the two have come together in a unique partnership that is sure to elevate tailgates all season long. In a new NIL brand partnership, Shuman Farms has teamed up with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
WJCL
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Soldier, wife found dead after their kids couldn’t get inside home, Georgia cops say
A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their south Georgia home after their kids were locked out and struggling to get inside, local outlets report. Deputies were called to a home in Ludowici where they discovered the bodies of a man and wife on Wednesday, Sept. 28, WTOC and WSAV reported, citing the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ
Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
