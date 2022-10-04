After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting’s greats

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be on pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight Formula One drivers’ title. It was Verstappen’s fifth pole of the season. However that has not been crucial for Verstappen, who has won 11 times this season often starting from a non-pole position. Verstappen took qualifying with a winning lap time of 1 minute, 29.304 seconds at Suzuka. He was followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Verstappen is guaranteed the season title if he wins the race and also gets a bonus point for turning the fastest lap. He could also win the championship for a second straight year without a victory depending on other results.

