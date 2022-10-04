After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting’s greats

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Verstappen takes the pole in Japan with season title in view
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be on pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight Formula One drivers’ title. It was Verstappen’s fifth pole of the season. However that has not been crucial for Verstappen, who has won 11 times this season often starting from a non-pole position. Verstappen took qualifying with a winning lap time of 1 minute, 29.304 seconds at Suzuka. He was followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Verstappen is guaranteed the season title if he wins the race and also gets a bonus point for turning the fastest lap. He could also win the championship for a second straight year without a victory depending on other results.
Idaho8.com
England, France, NZ win as Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off
Women’s rugby stepped into a bright new spotlight when the opening matches of the ninth Women’s Rugby World Cup were played in front of a world-record crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park. Tournament favorite England made an emphatic opening statement with an 84-19 win over Fiji while France beat South Africa 40-5 in a tournament of 26 matches played over 35 days. Defending champion and tournament host New Zealand faced the almost unthinkable prospect of an opening loss to seventh-ranked Australia when it conceded three tries and trailed 17-0 after 28 minutes. But it rallied to win 41-17, snatching the lead for the first time in the 56th minute.
Idaho8.com
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play on the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales closed out the first round of group games with a thrilling 18-15 win over Scotland. Top-seeded and tournament favorite England laid down a clear marker in its opening match on Saturday when it scored 14 tries in beating Fiji 84-19. England left no doubt in the minds of any of its opponents that it will take an extraordinary team and performance to prevent them winning the world title for the third time.
Idaho8.com
‘Have I or have I not?’: Max Verstappen crowned world champion in chaotic circumstances at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in bizarre circumstances following a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. It had been a chaotic race, stalled by rain and then restarted, before the chaos continued afterwards with confusion reigning over whether Verstappen had defended his title. For...
Comments / 0