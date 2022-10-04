ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party like it's Halloween, and the 1920s, at The Haunted Speakeasy

There is a scene in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie "The Shining" with ghosts from a party in the Roaring '20s that has always haunted Worcester singer, comedian and event producer Niki Luparelli. So much so that she created a famous party of her own, The Haunted Speakeasy, which will...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

First Historic New England Summit Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER — Historic New England is convening a major multidisciplinary conference that will include 60 speakers Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall. The first Historic New England Summit will bring together "professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, thought leaders, students, and individuals interested in preservation issues to explore how 21st-century challenges and opportunities are being collectively addressed to create livable, resilient communities," according to an announcement.
WORCESTER, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Opportunity knocks and Grafton Grill & Crust jumps in

Steve Belfiore, with son Drew (top), representing Grafton Grill & Crust and Mooving Cow (ice cream), and Nikki Hewey and Stacey Bernard from Post Office Pub, were among food establishment personnel taking part in Gazebo Palooza on September 17th. The event was a fundraiser for the fifth annual Small Stones Festival of the Arts (SSFA).
GRAFTON, MA
worcestermag.com

GWLT adds new trails to Hike Worcester Week

Every year, as the leaves turn from green to yellow to orange and the days get colder, Massachusetts hikers take to the trails to explore the state’s forests and fields. Young families, grandparents and everyone in between head outside and spend time around the hills and ponds of Worcester and the surrounding towns.
WORCESTER, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston

Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
SOMERVILLE, MA
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Opens Boston-Area Luxury Community

The 289-unit property includes an affordable component. Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a newly constructed 289-unit luxury community in Woburn, Mass. The suburban Boston project broke ground in the fall of 2019 and is partially affordable. The team behind the development included architect CUBE 3, Shadley Associates as landscape architect, Stantec as interior designer and Callahan Construction as construction manager. According to Yardi Matrix, Wells Fargo Bank provided a $75.4 million construction loan for the property.
WOBURN, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

What's the buzz?: Cheech Marin talks art, cannabis at Boxborough convention

Comedy genius, counter-culture icon, cannabis poster child and champion of Chicano art Cheech Marin will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural HighLifeStyleShow happening Friday through Sunday at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. Produced by Northeast Comic Con and Collectible Extravaganza creator Gary Sohmers...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Permits OK'd for 218-unit apartment project on Shrewsbury Street

WORCESTER - The Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two special permits Monday for a 218-unit residential project on Shrewsbury Street.  Lundgren Equity Partners of Auburn is proposing to build an approximately 205,000-square-foot, seven-story building at the rear of a shopping plaza at 225 Shrewsbury St. and fronting Albany Street. The proposed building will...
AUBURN, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA

