Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
worcestermag.com
Party like it's Halloween, and the 1920s, at The Haunted Speakeasy
There is a scene in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick movie "The Shining" with ghosts from a party in the Roaring '20s that has always haunted Worcester singer, comedian and event producer Niki Luparelli. So much so that she created a famous party of her own, The Haunted Speakeasy, which will...
worcestermag.com
First Historic New England Summit Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall
WORCESTER — Historic New England is convening a major multidisciplinary conference that will include 60 speakers Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall. The first Historic New England Summit will bring together "professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, thought leaders, students, and individuals interested in preservation issues to explore how 21st-century challenges and opportunities are being collectively addressed to create livable, resilient communities," according to an announcement.
theyankeexpress.com
Opportunity knocks and Grafton Grill & Crust jumps in
Steve Belfiore, with son Drew (top), representing Grafton Grill & Crust and Mooving Cow (ice cream), and Nikki Hewey and Stacey Bernard from Post Office Pub, were among food establishment personnel taking part in Gazebo Palooza on September 17th. The event was a fundraiser for the fifth annual Small Stones Festival of the Arts (SSFA).
worcestermag.com
GWLT adds new trails to Hike Worcester Week
Every year, as the leaves turn from green to yellow to orange and the days get colder, Massachusetts hikers take to the trails to explore the state’s forests and fields. Young families, grandparents and everyone in between head outside and spend time around the hills and ponds of Worcester and the surrounding towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston
Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
Best Western in Haverhill Closing to Make Way for New Hotel; Building was Built as Howard Johnson’s
(Additional photograph below.) It was one of the first new buildings in Haverhill to take advantage of the new Interstate 495 highway during the early 1960s, but it’s going away. Built as the Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge on a relocated portion of Lowell Avenue, the now Best Western closes...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens Boston-Area Luxury Community
The 289-unit property includes an affordable component. Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a newly constructed 289-unit luxury community in Woburn, Mass. The suburban Boston project broke ground in the fall of 2019 and is partially affordable. The team behind the development included architect CUBE 3, Shadley Associates as landscape architect, Stantec as interior designer and Callahan Construction as construction manager. According to Yardi Matrix, Wells Fargo Bank provided a $75.4 million construction loan for the property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
nbcboston.com
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
worcestermag.com
What's the buzz?: Cheech Marin talks art, cannabis at Boxborough convention
Comedy genius, counter-culture icon, cannabis poster child and champion of Chicano art Cheech Marin will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural HighLifeStyleShow happening Friday through Sunday at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. Produced by Northeast Comic Con and Collectible Extravaganza creator Gary Sohmers...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
Permits OK'd for 218-unit apartment project on Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER - The Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two special permits Monday for a 218-unit residential project on Shrewsbury Street. Lundgren Equity Partners of Auburn is proposing to build an approximately 205,000-square-foot, seven-story building at the rear of a shopping plaza at 225 Shrewsbury St. and fronting Albany Street. The proposed building will...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Comments / 1