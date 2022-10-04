Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO