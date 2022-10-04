Read full article on original website
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville
Rose Mary Marin Weaver 74 of Lenoir City went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she...
ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor
(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022
Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night. The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.
Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
Job Fair today until 2:00!
Express Employment Professionals will hold a Job Fair from until 2 pm today (October 6) at their Clinton office at 1199 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd, in Clinton (37716). They will be providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and attendees will have a chance to register to win two UT football tickets.
THSO Traffic Safety grants announced
Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announces $24.5 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. “The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to...
Oak Ridge Elks Lodge holding indoor Trick or Treat event
The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm. This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.
Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft
Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.
Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD
To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board. A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the...
BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another
An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another. As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.
County tourism rebounds in a big way
Anderson County tourism officials have received the 2021 Economic Impact of Travel numbers from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and as expected, the county saw a 35% increase over 2020. The tourism industry was one of the areas hardest hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but...
