ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 1

Related
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?

OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Descendant#Signing Ceremony#Omaha People
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, one year later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It took battles in the legislature and ballot initiatives, but Medicaid expansion finally reached its last stages of rollout just a little over a year ago. Advocates tell us it means fewer people are having to choose between going bankrupt and getting medical care. Amanda Gershon...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
journaldemocrat.com

The Spirit of Southeast Nebraska

It’s a busy season in District 1. Harvest is in full swing. Fall sports are at their peak with homecoming games and conference competitions abound. Small businesses are prepping for the holidays. Construction crews are trying to finish as much work as they can before the winter chill inevitably sets in. October 1 marks the start of Cooper Nuclear Station’s 32nd refueling outage. What does “outage” mean, exactly?
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
iowapublicradio.org

A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban

A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Matt Davison’s departure

Former Nebraska football Matt Davison is now also a former member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic department. It was announced today that the ex-wide receiver is going to be stepping down from his duties as Senior Associate Athletic Director in order to head up n NIL that will be geared towards Husker players.
LINCOLN, NE
kosu.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat, but should he?

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts ought to consider appointing himself to the U.S. Senate, or making that happen, some political observers said Thursday, even though the track record for such moves isn’t great. Some Nebraska Republicans, on background, predicted Ricketts would not appoint himself, though they, too, felt he should consider it. With the expected […] The post Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat, but should he? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy