WYSH AM 1380
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
WYSH AM 1380
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
WYSH AM 1380
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville
Rose Mary Marin Weaver 74 of Lenoir City went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she...
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of Kent Carter were remembering him as the friend they say always had a good joke on hand. ”I’ve known Kent, I don’t know, 30 years, there’s not one conversation where I remember going ‘wow we had a serious conversation’ we weren’t those people,” said lifelong friend Leeshaun Taylor.
WYSH AM 1380
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
WYSH AM 1380
ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
WYSH AM 1380
CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022
Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night. The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
WYSH AM 1380
AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor
(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
WYSH AM 1380
Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29
Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
WYSH AM 1380
Yager announces cancer diagnosis, asks for prayers
State Senator Ken Yager announced on Twitter Monday that he has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Yager said he was surrounded by a “great” team of doctors that had put him on what he called a good course of treatment. In the tweet, Yager lamented that the...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
WATE
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
WYSH AM 1380
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
