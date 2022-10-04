Read full article on original website
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Gunfire and False Accusations
Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
News 12
Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County
More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people
ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
Two Arrested in Sullivan County Amidst Multistate Drug Conspiracy Investigation
Following a lengthy drug conspiracy investigation that included 17 search warrants across multiple states, a pair of Sullivan County residents were arrested last week. It was reported that the two suspects were not part of the original group that was being investigated as part of this case. Two Arrested Following...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death
CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on On Friday, October 7th, according to a press release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill
TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Dutchess County hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Joshua Benson Jr., 23, was sentenced to prison in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday. Benson Jr. is the first of four men to be sentenced for the December 2021 crime that occurred in Dover. Benson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with five years of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School searched after Air Drop message threatens shooting
GOSHEN – Goshen High School implemented its hold-in-place protocol on Thursday morning after a student reported they had received an Air Drop message at 8:38 a.m. about “shooting up the school.”. Following an hour’s long search, the threat was deemed non-credible. Goshen Police and State Police responded...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
wutv29.com
Two caretakers charged following death of teenage resident, struck by a vehicle
CLERMONT, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested two people following a auto-pedestrian crash that left a teen dead. Police say that around 4:50 AM, a northbound 2007 Ford F550 struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking in the roadway in the area of State Route 9 and County Route 8 in the town of Clermont.
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley
Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
californiaexaminer.net
Parents Of Slain FDNY Paramedic Confront Mayor Adams At Daughter’s Wake
At their daughter’s wake on Monday, the parents of the FDNY paramedic who was killed in a stabbing in Queens approached Mayor Eric Adams and urged that he do something about the city’s escalating crime epidemic. Outside the Commack Abbey Funeral Home, where Frank and Catherine Fuocco were...
