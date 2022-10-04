ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Warwick Valley Dispatch

Gunfire and False Accusations

Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Domestic violence calls for help on the rise in Orange County

More than 20 people are abused each minute by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This October, News 12 is continuing to shine a spotlight on this national problem for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the Hudson Valley, advocates with the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Goshen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people

ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death

CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
RED HOOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on On Friday, October 7th, according to a press release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official

MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill

TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Goshen High School searched after Air Drop message threatens shooting

GOSHEN – Goshen High School implemented its hold-in-place protocol on Thursday morning after a student reported they had received an Air Drop message at 8:38 a.m. about “shooting up the school.”. Following an hour’s long search, the threat was deemed non-credible. Goshen Police and State Police responded...
GOSHEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

