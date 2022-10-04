Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests. He’s praised the “brave women of Iran” for demanding basic rights and signaled that he’ll announce more sanctions against those responsible for violence against protesters in the coming days.
KELOLAND TV
UN rights body rejects Western bid to debate Xinjiang abuses
GENEVA (AP) — In a close diplomatic victory for China, the U.N.’s top human rights body on Thursday voted down a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mostly Western countries to hold a debate on alleged rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region.
KELOLAND TV
US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said. According to officials, U.S. special operations forces conducted a...
KELOLAND TV
Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Argentine judge launches probe into Nicaragua abuse claims
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A judge in Argentina has launched a criminal investigation into Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario María Murillo to determine whether they are responsible for crimes against humanity. Federal Judge Ariel Lijo launched the investigation Wednesday at the behest of...
KELOLAND TV
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services...
KELOLAND TV
Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks, Germany’s foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions...
KELOLAND TV
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired from...
Comments / 0