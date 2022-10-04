UGA Financial Planning, Housing, and Consumer Economics Fair today

The University of Georgia’s Financial Planning, Housing, and Consumer Economics Internship and Career Fair is on tap for today, underway at 10 o’clock this morning in UGA’s Tate Student Center. It is sponsored by the University of Georgia Career Center and the University’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

From the UGA master calendar…

The Financial Planning, Housing, and Consumer Economics Internship and Career Fair offers the opportunity for students to network with employers with a special interest in hiring FHCE students. Students at all levels of their educational experience will have an opportunity to learn about internship and full-time openings available. Students who are seeking internships and full-time jobs in these industries are highly encouraged to attend.

This event is sponsored by the University of Georgia Career Center and the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

*Unless otherwise noted, all University of Georgia Career Center events are for University of Georgia students and University of Georgia alumni only. Some employer information sessions are conducted by invitation only. Before attending an employer information session, please check the event details in Handshake to determine any attendance eligibility requirements.

©2022 Cox Media Group