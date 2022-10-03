ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas high school football rankings: Whitharral climbs as Jayton falls out

Following a win over previously unbeaten Nazareth, Whitharral continued its climb in the Texas high school football state rankings, which were released Monday. After returning to the Class 1A Division II poll last week at No. 10, the Panthers moved up to No. 8. Whitharral topped Nazareth 54-24 on Friday, ending the Swifts' five-game winning streak. The Panthers (5-1) have won three in a row since their only loss, a 34-30 result against Silverton.
WHITHARRAL, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 6 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week

Grand Saline was looking to stay undefeated in district play this past weekend but faced a tough test against a 5-0 Edgewood team in the Highway 80 Rivalry. That challenge looked even more daunting as Edgewood jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead. However, Grand Saline quarterback Preston Anderson...
EDGEWOOD, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Kilgore, TX
Sports
Lindale, TX
Football
Lindale, TX
Sports
City
Garrison, TX
City
Quitman, TX
Kilgore, TX
Football
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Lindale, TX
Troup, TX
Football
City
Kilgore, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10 (10.03.22): A new No. 1

HOUSTON - There is a new No. 1 in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 5A football Top 10. With previous No. 1 Richmond Foster's loss to Magnolia West last week, Lake Creek is now the cream of the crop. The Lions are 6-0 coming off an 80-55 win over rival Montgomery last week.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy