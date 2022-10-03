Following a win over previously unbeaten Nazareth, Whitharral continued its climb in the Texas high school football state rankings, which were released Monday. After returning to the Class 1A Division II poll last week at No. 10, the Panthers moved up to No. 8. Whitharral topped Nazareth 54-24 on Friday, ending the Swifts' five-game winning streak. The Panthers (5-1) have won three in a row since their only loss, a 34-30 result against Silverton.

