Community Roundup: PCHS announces Homecoming Court

Port Clinton announces homecoming court, schedule

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School will celebrate homecoming through Saturday.

Members of the PCHS Homecoming Court are seniors Owen Auxter, Taylor Bollinger, Cameron Gillum, Claudia Gillum, Serena Lewis, Gavin Maloy, Mia Sanchez, Demetrios Skoufus, Makaila Webb and Noah Zimmerman; juniors Katelyn Maloy and Dagan Meyers; sophomores Griffin Nelson and Olivia Spencer; and freshmen Emma Knecht and Joie Ruggles. PCHS Leadership Council has recently announced the schedule of events.

The community is invited to help support the PCHS student athletes.

On Wednesday, the homecoming parade will start at 6:30 p.m. with various PCHS sport teams represented. The parade route will be PCHS, Jefferson to Sixth then end at stadium. At True Lay Stadium, there will be a Powder Puff football tournament between classes and other activities.

On Friday, PCHS Band Alumni will join PCHS Marching Band to march from the high school to the stadium at 6 p.m. The homecoming court will be announced and 2022 king and queen crowned prior to the kickoff during pregame festivities. Kickoff of the homecoming game vs. Willard will be at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance for PCHS students will be on Saturday.

Gross installed as Kiwanis Club president

FREMONT — Bob Gross was installed as president of Fremont Kiwanis Club by Division 12 Kiwanis Lt. Governor Heather Gilchrist at the Sept. 29 Fremont Kiwanis luncheon at the Fremont Elks Lodge.

Gilchrist, of Sandusky Kiwanis, also installed the board members, treasurers, secretaries and vice presidents of Fremont Kiwanis, Ross Key Club and St. Joseph Central Catholic Key Club.

The 2022-23 Fremont Kiwanis leadership team includes: President Bob Gross; President-Elect Jenny Freeh; second VP Rachel McCoy; Immediate Past President Hilary Frater; Treasurer Carla Waggoner; Secretary Kim Huffman; and board members Lynn Urban, Cori Foos, Sue Berryman, Mike Jay and Laurie Young.

Gilchrist spoke about her goals for the upcoming year including the following priorities: membership recruitment and retention; the 2-for-2 Program; opening new K-Kids clubs; diversity/equity/inclusion; Youth Protection; Kiwanis One Day; chartering a new Division 12 Kiwanis Club; and ODK Governor David Kuhn's First Family Project of support to foster care kids.

Little Bub's Homestead has ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for Little Bub’s Homestead on Sept. 6 at 959 N. Elliston Trowbridge in Graytown.

Little Bub's Homestead specializes in pumpkins, mums, fall décor, cattle and broiler chickens.

“I established my LLC in October of 2021," owner Braxtyn Hansen said. "I specialize in raising my pumpkins, cattle and broiler chickens, and I can raise them for you too. I also sell the most beautiful mums and fall décor. I started when I was just 3 years old. Chickens were my first project. I raised my hens to sell their eggs, then I showed interest in raising pumpkins, then that led to beef, which led to broiler chickens. I am fully invested into my work and strive to bring you the best and highest quality products. Each year I choose a special cause that is near and dear to me, to give back to.”

Patrons can pre-order mums online through his Facebook page or stop by most evenings and weekends that he is home; and his stand is open from dawn to dusk.

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce started a new membership level for young entrepreneurs in 2022 and has congratulated Little Bub’s Homestead on being its first junior entrepreneur member.