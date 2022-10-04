ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Taco Day

Today is a day for tacos. There is some evidence tacos with small fish were eaten in the Valley of Mexico before Spaniards arrived to the continent. In the 18th century Mexican silver miners used "plugs" or "wads"—paper wrappers with gunpowder fillings − to extract ore, and these were also called tacos. Tacos likely got their modern name because they resembled the explosives. Tacos usually consist of a protein such as beef, chicken, pork, or fish, wrapped in a hard or soft shell made of corn or flour. Toppings may include tomatoes, onion, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, cilantro, salsa, sour cream, or guacamole.

Traditional Mexican tacos include the al pastor, carne asada, tacos de camarones (shrimp tacos), tacos de pescado (fish tacos), and others.

Source: Checkiday.com

